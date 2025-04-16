EDITORIAL: Elaine Wynn: A force for compassion and philanthropy

It is no exaggeration to say that modern-day Las Vegas might not exist without Elaine Wynn. The casino executive, philanthropist and education activist was instrumental in developing The Mirage, the megaresort that transformed the Strip when it opened in 1989. She also played a role in the success of the Golden Nugget, Treasure Island, Bellagio, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

Ms. Wynn died Monday in Los Angeles. She was 82 years old.

“Elaine has been a force for compassion, the arts and philanthropy in our city for many decades,” wrote Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, who had known Ms. Wynn for decades. “Her spirit, creativity and caring nature will live on through her foundation, the many projects she has had a hand in and the many lives she has touched.”

Ms. Wynn, a graduate of George Washington University, came to Las Vegas in 1967 via New York City and Miami Beach. She had married Steve Wynn four years earlier, and the couple relocated to Southern Nevada when an opportunity arose to invest in the Frontier hotel, situated just north of where the Fashion Show mall now sits.

Her influence extended far beyond the gaming industry. She helped establish the Elaine Wynn Studio for Arts Education at The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas and recently announced plans to create the Las Vegas Art Museum. Her Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation supported a number of community organizations.

Ms. Wynn’s passion for education led her to donate her time and treasure to improve the lives of Nevada children. She was heavily involved in the evolution of UNLV, having been named chairwoman of the university’s fundraising arm in 1985. Under her guidance, the school took giant steps forward in expanding research and campus facilities. Later, she served on the national board of directors for Communities in Schools, which offers financial and other support for students who come from “adverse circumstances.” She sat on the Nevada state Board of Education for two terms and chaired a blue-ribbon panel on education reform in 2011.

“Her reach and her impact on education for school children throughout the state and on a national level was simply remarkable,” former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a statement.

Ms. Wynn established an enduring legacy that has made Las Vegas a better place. She did so with a strength of character grounded in generosity, elegance and class. Southern Nevada has lost a giant.