EDITORIAL: End is finally near for useless Democratic shutdown

People often refer to the TV show “Seinfeld” as “a show about nothing.” The refusal of most Senate Democrats to fund the government produced a shutdown about nothing.

At least the end appears to be in sight. On Sunday night, 60 senators voted to advance legislation that would fund the government. The House could vote on the plan later this week. The package includes money to reopen the government through January. In theory, that will give Congress time to fund Washington’s operations through the fiscal year. Even if another impasse occurs, this package contains three appropriations bills, including funding for the departments of veterans affairs and agriculture.

Seven Senate Democrats and an “independent” joined almost every GOP senator in voting for this package. Republicans have a majority, but they needed 60 votes to break the filibuster. President Donald Trump had called on Republicans to jettison the filibuster in the face of Democratic intransigence. Majority Leader John Thune and his caucus wisely refused do so, recognizing the disaster that move would trigger for the GOP when its electoral fortunes inevitably dimmed at some point in the future.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who has consistently voted to reopen the government, was one of the eight Democrats to break ranks. She was finally joined by Sen. Jacky Rosen. That was especially important as the shutdown triggered flight cuts that posed a specific threat to Las Vegas’ tourism industry. Good for Sen. Rosen for embracing the deal.

Senate Democrats had been demanding an extension of Obamacare subsidies in exchange for their votes. They didn’t receive that. Instead, Senate Republicans agreed to schedule a vote on the issue. There’s no assurance that Democrats’ proposal will pass the upper chamber, let alone the House.

The agreement also requires the Trump administration to rehire workers who were let go during the shutdown. It also includes back pay for federal workers. None of that would have been necessary had Democrats not insisted on shutting down the government.

In other words, this is a deal Democrats could have made five weeks ago instead of barreling down this dead-end highway.

Predictably, the Democratic militants were aghast. Sen. Bernie Sanders dismissed a future Senate vote on a Democratic health bill as “a totally meaningless gesture.” Axios reported, “Dems go ballistic over Senate shutdown deal.”

“Chuck Schumer should step down as senate minority leader immediately,” said Joseph Geevarghese, head of far-left Our Revolution. “If he secretly backed this surrender and voted ‘no’ to save face, he’s a liar. If he couldn’t keep his caucus in line, he’s inept.”

Those who weren’t sure who was responsible for this shutdown might consider who’s angry that it ended.