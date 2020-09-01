EDITORIAL: Gov. Sisolak should free the playgrounds

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

We’ve long advocated that Nevada lawmakers should adhere to a simple formula: For every new law passed, they must repeal at least one outdated statute already on the books. Perhaps the governor could adopt a similar approach when it comes to his coronavirus edicts.

On Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the state’s moratorium on evictions. The move is no doubt a relief to tenants struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, particularly those who remain unable to navigate the state’s unemployment bureaucracy. But what does it mean for landlords or the state’s housing market? Nobody seems to care.

At any rate, the governor’s decision — no matter how warranted or well-intentioned — represents another government restriction imposed in the name of fighting the coronavirus. But he might have quieted some of those chafing under the state’s virus mandates had he accompanied his rent announcement with a concurrent relaxation of some other pandemic order.

Opening the playgrounds, for example.

The Review-Journal’s Jannelle Calderon reported Monday that a Henderson mother has collected 200 signatures and counting on a petition asking Gov. Sisolak to give local governments the authority to reopen their playgrounds. In March, the governor ordered slides, swing sets, jungle gyms and other recreational equipment for children closed at parks. Municipalities responded by cordoning off such areas with caution tape. Open spaces in parks remained accessible.

Since then, Gov. Sisolak has allowed skate ramps, sports fields and other park amenities to reopen. But playgrounds remain taboo.

“It’s something that parents should be able to make the choice about,” said Janie Sandberg, a mother of three from Henderson who is spearheading the push to open the facilities. “I feel like there’s things that people can do to mitigate the risks,” she continued.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control recommends only that parents use common sense when allowing their children to enjoy playgrounds or other recreational facilities while the coronavirus remains a threat. That includes following guidelines on masks, social distancing and cleanliness. And it’s virtually a sure bet that most children at a park will be accompanied by an adult, given the reluctance of most parents today to allow their kids to play unsupervised.

Children are already unable to attend school due to the Clark County School District’s decision to rely entirely on remote learning to start the year. Kids, particularly younger ones, need more recreational opportunities, not fewer. Statistics regarding the dangers of the coronavirus and young people are well known. Parks have not been identified as breeding grounds for infections. Ms. Sandberg is correct: Gov. Sisolak should free the playgrounds.