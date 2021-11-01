EDITORIAL: Government seeks private sector help for Afghan refugees

Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

When the government can’t, local communities often can.

During the United States’ chaotic exit from Afghanistan, U.S. forces flew out over 60,000 Afghans. While these evacuees are out of harm’s way, only around 6,000 have been resettled. Roughly 55,000 Afghans — some of whom aided the U.S. military during its two-decade long military mission — are stuck at military locations. They’re waiting to be resettled into new homes.

In years past, nine large refugee agencies would have resettled these evacuees into various U.S. communities. But more than 100 of those agencies’ local offices closed during the Trump administration because of the low number of refugees.

As reason.com outlined last week, however, a new program will let private citizens do what the government is struggling to accomplish in a timely manner.

Under the U.S. State Department’s new Sponsor Circle Program, private citizens can help financially support Afghans and find them new homes in new communities across the country. Groups can apply to become sponsors. After passing background checks, group members agree to raise enough funds to support an Afghan family for up to three months. The group then helps the family meet their housing, education and medical needs.

According to a State Department press release, the new program “showcases the powerful role that individuals can play in coming together to welcome and integrate Afghans into American society, reflecting our spirit of goodwill.”

Canada, Australia, Germany and several other countries have successfully implemented private refugee sponsorship programs. The programs help refugees better integrate into their new communities and reduce the cost to the government. Compared to those in the government-run program, a 2007 study found that privately sponsored refugees in Canada were less reliant on welfare. They also reported higher satisfaction with their new lives. That’s a win-win.

Another benefit is that it will help forge deeper bonds between native-born Americans and their new neighbors.

In addition to the Sponsor Circle Program, the State Department plans to launch an expanded private refugee sponsorship program next year. It would give sponsors an opportunity to identify or name specific individuals they would like to help. This would allow a service member to sponsor a translator he worked with or universities to help students.

In most instances, the private sector can get things done better than the government can. It’s refreshing to see the Biden administration both recognize — and act upon — that fact for a change.