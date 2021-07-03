98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Grifters and COVID relief

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Florida roofing company executive Casey David Crowther was sentenced this week to 37 months in federal prison after being convicted of using $2.1 million in fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans to buy a $700,000 boat, among other things. According to BusinessObserverFL.com, evidence at trial showed that Crowther obtained the COVID-19 relief loan by falsely stating he planned to use the funds for payroll, rent and utilities for his company.

While Crowther’s actions landed him behind bars, his ill-begotten gains are but a drop in the bucket compared with the hundreds of billions of relief loan dollars the Small Business Administration has doled out to fraudulent applicants since the beginning of the pandemic, according to news accounts. When the federal government starts handing out free money — even for the most noble of causes — the grifters and con artists won’t be far behind.

William Yeatman of the Cato Institute notes that “some level of waste is acceptable in an emergency.” But the staggering level of mismanagement concerning fraudulent SBA loans, he argues, “undermines the case for ‘big government’. ” He’s right.

Writing for reason.com this week, Mr. Yeatman reports that Congress has authorized roughly $5.9 trillion in spending to counteract the social and economic effects of COVID-19. Of that, $4.32 trillion has been disbursed or committed already. Included in that spending are the SBA’s two pandemic relief programs — the $813 billion paycheck protection plan and the $367 billion Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Those two aid funds account for more than $260 billion in fraud. That’s unacceptable.

In the government’s haste to cut checks, the SBA — which already had a reputation for mismanagement — ignored basic lending practices involving lender creditworthiness and eligibility. In addition, Mr. Yeatman argues, the agency relaxed underwriting controls for lenders and waived basic documentation requirements such as financial statements and income tax returns. The result has been predictable.

Even after an independent auditor and the SBA’s own office of the inspector general warned of considerable existing and potential fraud, the agency chose not to “formally estimate improper payments, conduct a fraud risk assessment or develop a strategy to monitor and manage fraud risks in the PPP on a continuous basis,” Mr. Yeatman reports, until virtually all of the loans had been authorized.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, federal COVID-19 relief spending will cost each household in the United States roughly $41,000. And big government bungling will only add to that total. Remember that the next time liberal activists argue that a government takeover of health care, energy or any other economic sector will benefit taxpayers.

MOST READ
1
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
5
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(XpressWest)
EDITORIAL: Handouts may soon be coming to Vegas-SoCal train
RJ

When Brightline West took over the planned high-speed rail project between Las Vegas and Victorville in 2018, the idea was to use private funds to finally bring the long-envisioned project to fruition.