Editorials

EDITORIAL: Hamas steals aid to fund war, promote propaganda

The Associated Press file
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The United Nations admits in a recent report that, over the past three months, 90 percent of humanitarian aid trucks never made their intended destination in Gaza due to looting. For this, deeply misguided liberal activists blame Israel. In fact, the BBC reported last week that Hamas has used stolen aid to help fund its bloodlust.

It also shouldn’t be a revelation that leaders of the terror group manage to ensure that their fighters are nourished while essentially encouraging the suffering of the civilian population, which they can then exploit for propaganda purposes thanks to useful Western idiots.

“In addition to cash payments, Hamas has distributed food parcels to its members and their families via local emergency committees,” the BBC report revealed, adding, “That has fueled public anger, with many residents in Gaza accusing Hamas of distributing aid only to its supporters and excluding the wider population.”

Those who deny reality are aiding and abetting indiscriminate terror. Hijacking foreign humanitarian aid for gain is a common practice among dictators and despots. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed this week, Netta Barak-Corren, a law professor at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, writes that her studies of conflicts in Gaza, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Ethiopia have found that aid trucks “double as cash machines for warlords, militias and authoritarian regimes.”

This means that well-intentioned donors often end up “subsidizing the conflicts they abhor,” Ms. Barak-Corren notes.

Rather than tolerate the status quo, Ms. Barack-Corren suggests that donor groups take a series of precautions to ensure aid gets to those who need it rather than to those who steal it to fund terror. Among the proposals is to put benchmarks in place regarding fees, taxes and escorts. Another is to fund a system that creates “fintech tracking, QR-coded commodities and other tools that make diversion more difficult.”

These reforms make absolute sense. “Nothing obligates donors to bankroll the fighters causing the suffering,” she argues. “Setting conditions on aid to prevent diversion aligns humanitarian spending with humanitarian intent.” Indeed. Western nations, including the United States, should take her offerings seriously.

All this might be unnecessary, of course, if Hamas leaders weren’t intent on using their own people as war props to further their murderous intentions. The terrorists have the key to alleviating any suffering. Lay down their weapons, release the civilian hostages that remain alive and embrace peace and prosperity over a perpetual war driven by fanatical hatred for Jews and the state of Israel.

