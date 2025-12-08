EDITORIAL: Henderson council beclowns itself with internal drama

The worst show in Southern Nevada isn’t on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s playing in the chambers of the Henderson City Council.

Mayor Michelle Romero, center, Councilwomen Monica Larson, left, and Carrie Cox, right, applaud as the Henderson City Council holds a special session and presentation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, after winning the 2024 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The worst show in Southern Nevada isn’t on the Strip. It’s playing in the chambers of the Henderson City Council.

Late last month, four Henderson council members voted to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox. The council members claimed their actions stemmed from an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. The office of Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has even charged Ms. Cox with a felony.

On the surface this sounds serious, especially given past corruption among local elected officials. In the early 2000s, an FBI investigation led to the conviction of three former Clark County commissioners for taking bribes from a strip club owner. In 2023, a federal judge sanctioned disgraced Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones for his dishonesty about text messages during the Red Rock development litigation. In 2024, former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was found guilty of misusing donations. President Donald Trump later pardoned her.

But Ms. Cox’s alleged crime isn’t as serious. Prosecutors allege she illegally recorded a conversation that Councilwoman Monica Larson was having with Michael Hiltz and Richard Smith during a retirement party held at City Hall. It’s illegal to “surreptitiously” monitor a private conversation. Mr. Hiltz is the husband of the woman Ms. Cox defeated to win her seat.

In other words, Ms. Cox is accused of eavesdropping. Many might consider that uncouth, but arguing that a conversation held in a public place is private is a stretch. Imagine the cops arresting a 10-year-old boy for recording his parents acknowledging that Santa isn’t real. The law she’s accused of violating is so broad that some legal observers argue it may be unconstitutional.

In a city run by mature leaders, this wouldn’t be a story. But Henderson city government has long resembled a cabal that eschews the media and hinders the public’s access to information.

Perhaps her fellow council members resent that Ms. Cox is unwilling to be part of their clique. Look at their reaction to Ms. Cox’s opposition to the firing of former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick this year. Ms. Chadwick is now running for mayor.

It isn’t necessary or even likely possible to parse out who’s right and wrong here. The point is that Henderson’s leaders, including Mayor Michelle Romero, have decided to prioritize this sideshow. They appear bent on settling personal grievances instead of prioritizing residents’ concerns.

If Henderson voters want to end the embarrassment, they’ll need to show their dissatisfaction with this soap opera at the ballot box.