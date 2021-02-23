54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Historic Westside little league helps change lives

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Southern Nevada has had enough bad news over the past 12 months. Occasional reminders that there remain many, many Las Vegans climbing mountains each day to make this a better community help soothe the soul during these tumultuous days.

Consider the Bolden Little League in the Historic Westside.

The controversy over policing in minority areas was among the biggest stories of 2020. But in one local neighborhood, the police are using the national pastime to allay the mistrust that many residents harbor for law enforcement.

“I think it’s very important to understand that what we’ve been doing the last few years has actually changed some people’s lives, and it’s brought the community together,” Mario Berlanga told the Review-Journal.

Mr. Berlanga, the owner of Mario’s Westside Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard, is also the president of the Bolden Little League. The league was formed a few years back when Metro police Capt. Robin Plummer took over command for the area and was searching for ways to improve the department’s relationship with residents. Mr. Berlanga offered that the neighborhood hadn’t had a Little League team in a decade, and the idea was born in 2016.

Since then, the league — named for the late Larry Bolden, the first Black man to achieve the rank of deputy chief at Metro — has grown from three or four teams to 15. Six Metro police officers are among the volunteer coaches. There are no fees and equipment is free to any player who needs it.

“In the past few years, I’ve been able to watch us get this sense of community that we didn’t really have on the Westside,” said Silvia Elzy, who has three sons participating. “And even after the season, we’ve always had officers call and text to keep us in the loop on other events in the community and also to let us know if anything dangerous was happening in the area. They don’t have to do that.”

The results have been positive for all involved and created a more trusting environment. “What we were trying to accomplish, we did,” Mr. Berlanga said. “And not only on the kids’ side, but on the officers’ side.”

Like kids in every other Southern Nevada youth sports league, the Bolden ballplayers had their season canceled last year thanks to the pandemic. But they’re rip-roaring to go as this season approaches, with tryouts set for the first week of March and Opening Day planned for early April — with all the necessary pandemic precautions, of course.

The Bolden Little League is a testament to the power of small acts of virtue and humanity. Sometimes a match can create as much light as a torch.

MOST READ
1
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
3
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’
4
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
Holly Madison’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ memoir leads to TV project
5
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial football coach Dustin Forshee, right, motions in front of quarterback Colton Tenney, ...
EDITORIAL: District superintendent must let the kids play
RJ

With school doors still shuttered, Jesus Jara has the chance to bring a sense of normalcy to thousands of Clark County students and their parents. The district superintendent must not allow that opportunity to pass.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Another effort to water down teacher evaluations
RJ

For a decade, entrenched education interests have fought an effort to overhaul Nevada’s teacher evaluation system so that it includes a student achievement component in addition to classroom observations.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Criminal justice reform should address civil forfeiture
RJ

The time has come for a strong bill acknowledging the clear due process and property rights issues inherent in civil forfeiture and ensuring that nobody loses their property based on the mere suspicion of criminal activity.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
EDITORIAL: Transparency on the chopping block
RJ

Less than two weeks into the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers are already proposing to dilute the state’s open meeting law by creating exemptions for certain environmental discussions.