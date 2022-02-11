EDITORIAL: Independent voters running away from the president

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

If Joe Biden’s first year in the Oval Office were a movie, it might be “Ishtar.” Much like the epic 1980s flop starring Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman, the president is struggling mightily to connect with the American public.

“Nearly six in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency,” CNN reported Thursday on its new poll, “with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of.”

When asked to name anything positive that Mr. Biden had accomplished, one respondent wrote, “I’m hard pressed to think of a single thing he has done that benefits the country.”

Overall, 57 percent of those surveyed said that the Biden presidency had so far been more of a failure than a success.

CNN anchor John King called the results “stunning” but then defaulted to the Democratic Party talking point that the White House suffers a failure of messaging. This is a distortion of reality. The Biden agenda is no secret — whether on immigration, government spending, the economy or anything else. The president has lurched from crisis to crisis, utterly mis-assessing Afghanistan, pooh-poohing inflation, ignoring an increase in crime and leading from behind on pandemic restrictions.

In addition, Mr. Biden promised to be a uniter but has instead hitched himself to his party’s hard left wing, and many voters don’t like what they see.

This is particularly true among independents. While self-identified Democrats and Republicans had predictably partisan outlooks on the administration’s performance, only 35 percent of independents in the CNN poll labeled Mr. Biden’s tenure as successful. That should be a neon warning sign to Democrats because unaffiliated voters, the fastest-growing portion of the electorate, will likely swing the midterms.

The administration’s challenges continued to mount this week as the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation hit 7.5 percent for the 12 months ending in January, the largest increase in 40 years and higher than most economic projections.

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein conceded that Mr. Biden and his team have “way more work to do” on inflation. “Look, anytime you have inflation this elevated, that’s even beating expectations, it’s an absolute challenge for American households,” he told CNN, adding that he expected the rate to come down this year.

Perhaps. But let’s not forget that the White House has been consistently wrong over the past eight months on rising prices.

Some 35 years after the fact, “Ishtar” has begun to get a second look from critics. But the president doesn’t have that kind of time. And if Mr. Biden fails to chart a new course to the center, the voters may be in no mood for a reassessment.