EDITORIAL: Inspector general would improve accountability in Nevada

In Carson City, there are many legislative proposals to spend money, but not many to ensure that money is spent well. That’s why a bill from Controller Andy Matthews is worth examining.

On Monday, the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs is scheduled to hear Assembly Bill 33. It would create the Office of Inspector General within the controller’s office. The inspector general’s job would be to audit state and local agencies and nonprofits that receive government funding.

While Nevada does some auditing, the inspector general “would be focused on forensic auditing,” according to a release from Mr. Matthews’ office. This “would address a gap in the state of Nevada’s auditing capabilities.”

“Taxpayers deserve to know that public officials are being responsible with public resources, and that any money that has been allocated by the state is being used for its intended purpose,” Mr. Matthews said in his statement. “Creating an Office of the Inspector General would bring an unprecedented level of oversight to state finances.”

Making sure money is being well spent should be a bipartisan ideal. The inspector general would be “appointed by the unanimous agreement of the lieutenant governor, state treasurer and state controller,” the bill states. Mr. Matthews and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony are Republicans, while Treasurer Zach Conine is a Democrat. This arrangement would help ensure the inspector general isn’t overtly political.

In 2023, Assemblywomen Brittney Miller, D-Las Vegas, introduced a bill that would have created the Office of the Inspector General of Education. That bill didn’t receive a vote, but it’s evidence that this is something on which Republicans and Democrats can agree.

Dozens of states have offices of inspector general, although some focus on specific agencies. Nevada’s Department of Corrections has an Office of Inspector General that does criminal investigations involving prisons and prisoners.

Last year, the Office of the State Inspector General in Virginia conducted dozens of criminal investigations. Those cases led to numerous prosecutions, including some involving federal crimes. In Ohio, the Office of the Inspector General assisted in an investigation into millions of dollars in improper payments from the state’s Department of Job and Family Services. In South Carolina, the Office of the State Inspector General looked into fiscal practices at various educational institutions last year.

Those committing fiscal fraud don’t announce themselves once they’ve finished stealing taxpayer money. They need to be ferreted out by professionals doing monotonous and unglamorous work. While there may be concerns about creating another bureaucracy, the potential reward might be worth the risk.

To increase accountability, the Legislature should pass this bill.