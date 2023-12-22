EDITORIAL: It’s in Biden’s best interest to craft a deal on border reforms

Lawmakers from both parties remained optimistic that something could be done when they reconvene next month.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Senate adjourned on Tuesday with Republicans and Democrats still at odds over a border deal that has held up a massive aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. It’s in President Joe Biden’s best interest to hold off his hard-left flank and compromise.

“Negotiators are going to be working very, very diligently over the December and January break period,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “And our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back.” Sen. James Lankford, lead negotiator for Republicans, concurred. “Our commitment,” he told The Wall Street Journal, “is to keep going until we get it done.”

Parts of the $110 billion aid package — including much-needed support for Israel — would have passed easily as stand-alone legislation, but the White House insisted on a bundled bill as a tactic to force reluctant Republicans to go along with aid for Ukraine. That approach failed when a united GOP blocked the legislation in the upper chamber, demanding that it include stricter measures to address the mess Mr. Biden has created at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans are seeking common-sense reforms that will make it easier for border agents to deport those who attempt to enter the country illegally while also allowing immigration officials to more diligently examine asylum claims. But Mr. Biden — who finally admitted this month that the situation at the border is “broken” — now faces pressure from progressive Democrats who oppose most efforts to address border security.

“If @SenScumer thinks he can send us home for the weekend, quietly cave to Republicans’ anti-immigrant demands while nobody is watching, and then ambush Democrats expecting us to vote yes with a smile, he is TERRIBLY MISTAKEN,” Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat, wrote on social media.

But no compromise will hold each side’s varying interests together. Republicans who seek even harsher border control measures will be disappointed with any compromise, as will be Democrats who favor open borders. Votes will be lost on both sides. But that’s inevitable with a divided Congress — and one hallmark of a deal reflecting this reality will be complaints from hyperpartisans on both sides.

Polls show that, after inflation, voters are most frustrated with the president’s border policies. It is in Mr. Biden’s interests to craft a deal with Republicans on this issue rather than attempt to placate members of his own party who prefer to cover their eyes as thousands of migrants illegally pour over the southern border each day.