EDITORIAL: Jury delivers justice for Jeff and journalists

The final chapter of Jeff German’s storied journalism career has reached its somber, yet necessary conclusion.

Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

On Wednesday, a jury found Robert Telles guilty of murdering Mr. German, a 69-year-old Review-Journal investigative reporter. They convicted Mr. Telles of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon against an elderly person. He faces 20 years to life in prison.

Mr. Telles committed his crime in response to Mr. German exposing his misdeeds while serving as Clark County public administrator. After Mr. German’s stories came out, Mr. Telles lost his re-election bid in the 2022 Democratic primary. Instead of blaming himself, Mr. Telles sought revenge on the reporter who exposed him and was still digging.

Shortly before his death, Mr. German submitted a records request for communications Mr. Telles had as public administrator. Another story appeared to be in the works. During the trial, Mr. Telles admitted that he worried Mr. German’s reporting could jeopardize his ability to find a new job.

It was a final example of Mr. German’s grit and determination. Throughout his decades-long career, he confronted mobsters and corrupt elected officials. He exposed waste at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and broke a major story about the 1 October shooting. He even wrote the literal book on the death of casino tycoon Ted Binion. None of the other people he fearlessly held to account dared to murder him as a means to silence him.

Think about the implications here. Mr. Telles murdered an investigative journalist to stop him from continuing his reporting. The attack was an attack on journalism itself.

If a cockamamie conspiracy theory allowed someone to avoid a murder charge, journalists around the country would have faced new dangers. An acquittal would have produced a chilling effect on investigative journalism nationwide.

The Review-Journal was no mere bystander in this process. In an effort that would have made Mr. German beam with pride, Review-Journal reporters hit the streets to investigate his murder. They noticed Mr. Telles’ SUV matched the suspect’s vehicle. Then-sheriff, now-Gov. Joe Lombardo praised the Review-Journal’s work as “instrumental.”

These stakes and our personal connections to Mr. German made the wait for the jury’s decision feel intolerably long. The physical and video evidence was overwhelming.

The jury did its job, thoroughly reviewing the evidence. Then the verdict came. “Guilty.”

The relief a single word can bring. May this bring closure and peace for Jeff’s family, friends and colleagues. It does provide justice for Jeff and journalists everywhere.