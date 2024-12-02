EDITORIAL: Labor secretary should prioritize freedom, not union leaders

President-elect Donald Trump is drawing the wrong lesson about his support from union members.

FILE - Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., accompanied by Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., left, and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Donald Trump is drawing the wrong lesson about his support from union members.

Mr. Trump recently picked Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to be his labor secretary. She’s a Republican who recently lost her re-election bid. She also was one of three House Republicans to back the Big Labor wish list known as the PRO Act. Support for that bill among Democrats and union officials is widespread.

The proposal contains myriad provisions that would increase the power and pad the pocketbooks of union leaders. Among the many objectionable proposals: It would effectively overturn right-to-work laws in states such as Nevada. Such statutes protect freedom by allowing workers to avoid union dues if they prefer not to join a labor organization.

Workers who want to join a union must be allowed to do so. But the government shouldn’t force employees to pay for union representation that they aren’t interested in. In its 2018 Janus v. AFSCME decision, the Supreme Court recognized the importance of freedom of association and ruled government employees can’t be required to pay union dues as a condition of employment. That protection should be available to all workers, but the PRO Act would take the country in the opposite direction.

The bill would also reclassify many independent contractors as employees. That would make them easier to unionize, but it would eliminate the flexibility and opportunities many individuals seek.

Little wonder that union leaders such as Teamsters President Sean O’Brien pushed for Mr. Trump to pick Ms. Chavez-DeRemer. Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten has signaled her approval. If the hidebound Ms. Weingarten likes your labor secretary pick, you may want to reconsider.

The selection appears to be Mr. Trump’s attempt to strengthen his relationship with Big Labor. Mr. O’Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention, but the Teamsters didn’t endorse either presidential candidate.

But here’s the problem with that calculus. Mr. O’Brien wasn’t leading his members toward Mr. Trump. He was following in their footsteps. Mr. Trump received strong support from union workers because the Trump economy was far superior to the one that Bidenomics produced.

During his first term, Mr. Trump generally embraced freedom and free markets, his penchant for tariffs notwithstanding. He cut taxes and regulations. That spurred the job and wage growth that most union members and Americans craved.

President Joe Biden, however, was deeply connected to union officials. But a government-directed economy that helps union leaders doesn’t help most union workers.

Mr. Trump won support from union members because he prioritized economic freedom. He needs a labor chief who will do the same.