EDITORIAL: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority should help pick up slack for TSA workers

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Federal airport security personnel aren’t considered “nonessential,” so they’re must remain on the job during the government shutdown. Yet while they’ll eventually be reimbursed, they currently aren’t being paid.

This has no doubt caused hardship. Most TSA screeners earn only modest base salaries.

In light of these circumstances, some businesses have offered help to TSA employees who may be struggling to stay on the job. Several airlines have made food donations, and some banks are offering short-term no-interest loans. McCarran International Airport has seen minimal disruptions.

So far, so good. But Las Vegas can ill-afford major issues when it comes to facilitating the flow of visitors to and from town. The longer the shutdown persists, the more difficult it will be for screeners to remain at their posts.

Perhaps officials at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority should take notice. The authority is flush with cash, spending almost $500 million a year. Surely it has the financial resources to help tide over TSA employees. Yes, there might be some legal obstacles, but nothing insurmountable.

The authority is charged with juicing Southern Nevada’s tourist economy. Ensuring travelers aren’t forced to endure long lines at airport security fits nicely within that mission. A win-win.