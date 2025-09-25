EDITORIAL: Leaders must step up to emphasize value of civil debate

One of the great challenges of our day is helping people learn how to disagree agreeably.

History often appears inevitable.

Of course, the colonies won the American Revolution. Of course, slavery was abolished. Of course, the Berlin Wall came down.

But those achievements never could have happened without leaders taking action. George Washington was the “indispensable man” of the American Revolution, as historian James Flexner dubbed him. William Wilberforce’s campaign to end slavery, an ancient and universal — yet evil — institution, was so successful that most people don’t even know who he was. Then-President Ronald Reagan’s public challenge to the Soviet Union’s Gorbachev helped pave the way for Berlin’s reunification.

While these men deserve the historical praise they’ve received, thousands of others contributed as well. United by a common vision, these men and women used whatever power and influence they had to accomplish goals that were greater than themselves.

One of the great challenges of our day is helping people learn how to disagree agreeably. The erosion of this ideal has been going on for decades. But the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk made it impossible to ignore.

As this series has detailed, many young Americans view debate as a threat, not as a superior way to work through conflicting opinions. This comes from a Marxist worldview that’s gained a dominant position in education establishments. It’s made many college campuses hostile to ideas that cut against the prevailing orthodoxy. Social media silos amplify differences and cut people off from in-person communities.

This problem won’t solve itself. It demands action from leaders in education, politics, business and society.

Our education system needs to instill the importance of free speech in students. Education schools need to emphasize American values, such as individual freedom and the First Amendment.

Universities also have much work to do. They must recommit to the classical liberal ideals that teach students about the importance of open debate. They should affirm that campuses are places to banter back and forth about the ideas that shape the world. They should suspend or expel students who use violence or disruption to limit the ability of others to speak.

If a university won’t commit to these practices, individual and corporate donors should withhold funds and explain why publicly. Elected officials should pressure public universities that actively undermine free speech.

Candidates should model respectful arguments by participating in political debates. Voters should look down on those who refuse to take part. Community and business leaders must proactively use their influence to defend those who respectfully express their opinions.

Certainly, there is a need for individual change. For one, parents should limit their children’s use of electronics and social media.

But leaders control the levers of power that shape the organizations that shape society. Their impact is outsized. Re-establishing civil discourse requires them to unify around this vision and act decisively and repeatedly.

The history of this moment has yet to be written.