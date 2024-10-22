EDITORIAL: Leaked documents another Harris-Biden black eye

The Harris-Biden administration scandalous malfeasance on Israel grows more egregious by the day — and threatens countless lives.

Last week, various news outlets reported that classified U.S. intelligence documents related to a potential Israeli military response to a missile barrage from Iran had begun appearing on the Telegram app. The leak involved two documents, one of which “describes recent exercises that appeared to rehearse elements of such a strike,” The New York Times reported. The other “details how Israel is shifting the placement of its missiles and weapons in case Iran responded with strikes of its own.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the material had been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and were “disseminated by a pro-Iran site, Middle East Spectator, which says it received them from an anonymous source.”

The FBI and intelligence agencies have reportedly opened an investigation — but the news is highly troubling. Are there more leaked documents to come? We’ll await the results of the probe — the leakers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — but is it a coincidence that this security breakdown occurred in an administration that has been more hostile to the Jewish state than any other in U.S. history? Clearly this was designed to drive a wedge between the United States and Israel and to disrupt the latter’s plans to deal with Iran.

“The future coordination between the U.S. and Israel could be challenged as well,” Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, told CNN. “Trust is a key component in the relationship, and depending on how this was leaked that trust could be eroded.”

Unfortunately, none of this is particularly surprising given that the Harris-Biden camp is more interested in appeasing progressive terrorist sympathizers than standing alongside our stalwart ally. Recall that the president and his diplomatic team have faced pressure from within their own ranks to abandon Israel and have repeatedly publicly rebuked our closest ally in the Middle East while trying to micromanage its response to the barbaric Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror rampage.

This hasn’t helped defuse tensions in the region, it has further inflamed them, playing directly into the hands of terrorists and their sponsor, Iran. The Journal reported Monday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — killed last week during a chance encounter with Israeli soldiers — believed he had the “upper hand” in the war he started in part because of “mounting U.S. pressure to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.”

American voters shouldn’t tolerate this dangerous foreign policy incompetence.