EDITORIAL: Let community generosity shine in wake of deadly downtown Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas Police Department crime scene investigations truck is parked outside the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, as Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Metro investigate a fire that killed six people in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Grief and tragedy don’t take holidays. The deadliest fire in city of Las Vegas history brings that sobering reality into sharp focus.

On Saturday morning, six people died, and at least 13 were injured after a fire tore through the 47-year-old Alpine Motel Apartments downtown. Dozens more have been displaced from their homes. Investigators believe a stove in a first-floor unit of the three-story building near Ninth Street and Stewart Avenue, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, may have started the blaze.

Survivors credited Don Bennett, the 63-year-old disabled Marine veteran who worked as the building’s maintenance man, with saving numerous lives. “Don knocked on everyone’s door and said, ‘Fire, fire, fire,’” one resident told the Review-Journal. “There are heroes among us,” his brother said.

Mr. Bennett was among those killed.

Cedric Crear, who represents the area on the Las Vegas City Council, said the building had a history of fire code violations but was up to code at the time of the tragedy. The building did not have a sprinkler system, Tim Szymanski of the Las Vegas Fire Department noted. That is not a requirement in older municipal dwellings, although the units apparently did have smoke alarms.

But some residents told the Review-Journal that a back exit in the building was bolted shut, trapping them inside.

“The maintenance guy, Don, he was trying to kick the back stairway door open, and he couldn’t get them open,” one resident said. “The back door of the apartment complex was bolted shut, locked up. Couldn’t get out of it.”

If the investigation confirms those allegations, expect criminal charges. The landlords or property managers can hardly claim the Alpine Motel met safety standards if a potential escape route was inaccessible. In addition, why did the property not have an operable heating system, as some residents claimed?

Cash donations to help survivors and the families of victims may be funneled through a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/dva-alpine-fire-fund. The Mob Museum is also collecting clothing, toiletries and toys for those who lost their homes just days before Christmas because of this tragedy. While fire officials dig deeper for more details, let’s hope the generosity of Las Vegans can help ease the pain, to the extent that’s possible.