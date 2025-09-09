EDITORIAL: Let Epstein files see disinfectant of sunshine

Everyone can agree that Jeffrey Epstein was a vile individual. Beyond that is the domain of speculation, conspiracy and bare-knuckle political brawling.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on details of a 2003 birthday book that Mr. Epstein’s then-friends gave him. It contains a letter with a signature that resembles Donald Trump’s. The note contains a short script with a voiceover and made-up dialogue between Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein. This typed note is contained in the outline of a naked woman. It’s tawdry but far less graphic than what many Democrats want to make available in school libraries.

Mr. Trump has vigorously denied penning the letter. He has sued the Journal for $20 billion over its initial July news story reporting on its existence. Mr. Trump has been in the public eye for decades. He hasn’t been shy about expressing himself either. The writing style of that letter doesn’t even bear a passing resemblance to Mr. Trump’s voluminous output.

One possible explanation is that Mr. Trump had a secretary or assistant who penned the note and imitated his signature. It’s logical to assume Mr. Trump had people who took care of administrative tasks. This would show that Mr. Trump associated with Mr. Epstein in 2003, but the public already knew that.

This whole episode is emblematic of the rumors and innuendo circulating around the Epstein saga. The public is well aware that Mr. Epstein was a wealthy and well-connected pedophile. What’s less clear is whether Mr. Epstein was also a sex trafficker. During his campaign, Mr. Trump suggested that he would have no problem releasing Mr. Epstein’s supposed client list.

So far, no “list” has been released. The Department of Justice and FBI contend that’s because it doesn’t exist. And now Mr. Trump would like the issue to fade away.

“The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money,” he wrote on Truth Social Friday. He continued, “The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them. It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax.”

He’s right that Democrats’ apparent concern over the Epstein files is politically motivated. It’s understandable for Mr. Trump to feel frustrated that this issue is distracting from the many successes of his administration. But his dismissive attitude risks making him appear unsympathetic to Mr. Epstein’s many victims.

While there are some legal hurdles in releasing some materials, the Trump administration should release as many files as it can as soon as possible.