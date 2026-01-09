EDITORIAL: Let justice system work in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis remained on edge as demonstrators took to the streets to protest of the fatal shooting of a woman at the hands of federal immigration officers. CNN reported that law enforcement officers Thursday fired “pepper balls” toward people marching near a federal building.

The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who became caught up in an ICE enforcement action on Wednesday. It remains unknown whether Ms. Good was attempting to obstruct officers, had other motives or was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Video shows federal agents blocking a Honda Pilot and an officer attempting to open the door to extract the motorist, who then tries to drive away. The car appears to go into reverse and then lurch forward. The officer then fires into the vehicle, killing Ms. Good.

The video contains enough ambiguity to fit the narratives of partisans on both sides of the nation’s rabid political divide. The White House press secretary blamed the confrontation on “a larger, sinister left-wing movement” attempting to undermine the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. At the same time, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey resorted to a profanity in protest of the idea that the agent acted in self-defense.

None of this is productive. As is the case in many fast-breaking and controversial news events, initial impressions are often based on inaccurate assumptions. Heat-of-the-moment reactions tend to exacerbate tensions and undermine the pursuit of the facts and justice.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara got it right Thursday, telling “CBS Mornings” that, “I would hope no matter what side of politics people are on, we can recognize that the loss of a human life is a tragedy, and that we do not want to compound that by having a situation which can result in destruction or further harms this community.”

The FBI has launched an investigation into the confrontation, but even that has triggered protests. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was initially part of the probe, but officials said Thursday they were forced to withdraw after the FBI exerted full control. “It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome,” Gov. Tim Walz said of the decision.

Gov. Walz is a Democratic partisan, but he’s not wrong. State and local officials should be a part of the investigation if only to quiet concerns that they were pushed to the side by federal agents to allow a whitewash of the facts. The FBI should welcome additional input and vow to be as transparent as possible. Open and collaborative justice is the best way forward, both to see justice served and to instill confidence in the legal process.