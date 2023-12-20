EDITORIAL: Little guys get rolled over in Democratic power play

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Democrats often claim to be the party of the “little guy.” Except, of course, when it’s time to choose between the “little guy” and their Big Labor benefactors.

Last week, the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, controlled by majority Democrats, refused to formally approve a $58 million expenditure to cover raises for support personnel in the Clark County School District. The catch-all term refers to bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, office personnel and other lower-paid district employees. The “little people,” if you will.

Lawmakers had already set aside the money as part of Senate Bill 231, passed during the 2023 session. The Interim Finance Committee — which meets when the Legislature is between biennial sessions — would typically rubber-stamp the request to fund the pay hikes.

But the school district is mired in a contract dispute with the Clark County Education Association over compensation adjustments for teachers. Many Democrats in the Legislature vocally support the union. Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, both Las Vegas Democrats, have called on Superintendent Jesus Jara to resign because he won’t cave to the association’s demands and has threatened repercussions if teachers break state law and go on strike.

As the chairwoman of the IFC, it was up to Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, to do the bidding of her superiors. She tabled the raises for support workers indefinitely because she said the district’s request for the funds was “incomplete” in that it didn’t also include more money for teachers — even though nothing in the law demands that raises for support personnel be linked to teacher pay.

Ms. Monroe-Moreno’s feeble explanation for her Grinch impersonation was a fig leaf covering what actually happened: The bus drivers, custodians and lunch ladies became collateral damage in the petty battle waged by Democratic lawmakers to pressure Mr. Jara into meeting the association’s demands.

None of this should be a surprise. Legislative Democrats have been in the tank for the education establishment for decades, routinely blocking reforms intended to boost achievement and accountability in the state’s struggling public schools. In return, labor groups provide generous campaign contributions.

The Interim Finance Committee won’t meet again until next year. At some point it will approve the raises for support staff, perhaps retroactively. But the delay will cause hardships to many workers who were counting on the extra money in their paychecks, particularly around the holidays. Democrats no doubt hope these jilted workers aim their wrath at Mr. Jara. Instead, they should remember this slight next Election Day.