EDITORIAL: Lombardo begins re-election bid in strong position

Nevada doesn’t have any statewide federal races on the ballot next year. Your reprieve from campaign commercials, however, won’t last long.

On Monday, Gov. Joe Lombardo formally announced his re-election campaign. Mr. Lombardo said he’s seeking reelection to “finish what we started.”

Much work remains. Since taking office, Mr. Lombardo has faced a Democratic-dominated state legislature. Those legislators have largely rejected his efforts to increase penalties on criminals and expand school choice. In turn, he has rejected many of their attempts to turn Nevada into California. He has vetoed more bills than any other Nevada governor.

“One hundred and sixty vetoes are nothing to celebrate,” he said. He continued, “I won’t hesitate to say no again, or be the last line of defense between you and irresponsible politicians.”

While the argument makes sense, its appeal to voters is less certain. Last year, Mr. Lombardo’s handpicked candidates touted the need to elect them to protect Mr. Lombardo’s veto. In the competitive races, most of them lost. Now, many factors, including gerrymandering, contributed to those results. But Mr. Lombardo and his team would be wise to learn from the past and refine their strategy.

That’s especially true because President Donald Trump reshaped the Republican coalition. He even galvanized enough voters to almost fully close the voter registration gap Nevada Republicans previously faced. When Mr. Lombardo ran in 2022, he faced a voter registration deficit of more than 50,000.

Evidence nationally, however, suggests that Republicans now attract more low-propensity voters. It isn’t a sure thing that they turn out for Mr. Lombardo, especially without a federal race at the top of the ticket. Those voters are likely looking for Mr. Lombardo to lead on popular issues like school choice and defending women’s sports.

Major campaign themes are already apparent. Signs at Mr. Lombardo’s kickoff read “sheriff, governor, leader.” Crime remains unpopular. Mr. Lombardo’s law enforcement background should allow him to draw a sharp contrast with the soft-on-crime record of Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

For now, Mr. Ford is attacking Mr. Lombardo over rising costs and Nevada’s unemployment rate. Mr. Ford’s past support for significant tax hikes and new regulations wouldn’t have helped with either. But if the economy goes south, voters may decide they’re interested in an alternative.

Mr. Lombardo and Mr. Ford have two very different visions for the state. Voters should pay careful attention to this race.