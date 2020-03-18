EDITORIAL: Make a difference for the better during virus crisis

Shoppers stock up on bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The coronavirus scare and the drastic measures imposed to control its spread have understandably generated widespread apprehension and fear. But we can take solace in the fact that Americans have a long history of coming together to conquer difficult challenges, and this situation is no different.

Rather than being a part of the problem — that means you, hoarders — do something to support your community, even on a small scale. Las Vegas has a reputation — somewhat deserved — as a place where many residents have scant contact with their neighbors. Now is a good time to change that. Help out the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly. Make a shopping run for those who can’t get out of the house. Share scarce supplies.

Charities, many of which serve the elderly, have been hard hit. With schools closed, the Clark County School District is distributing meals to needy students, which further stresses the system. Those with means should consider donations to food banks to help such organizations weather the onslaught. Volunteering at organizations that deliver meals to seniors and the needy would also be helpful.

The economic devastation of the coronavirus will be unlike anything most people have experienced, particularly in tourist enclaves such as Southern Nevada. Thousands of Las Vegas workers have been furloughed and the number will increase in the coming days. Reach out to support those who are struggling due to closures in the casino, restaurant and entertainment industries. Patronize local businesses that remain open — all while following health guidelines, of course — by ordering takeout, shopping online or buying gift cards.

There are many other means of making a difference:

■ As people isolate themselves, American Red Cross officials also worry about a drop in donors. Healthy adults could help address a potential blood shortage by donating blood or platelets.

■ The homeless problem in Las Vegas will worsen in the coming months. In addition, many of those on the street are particularly vulnerable to contracting the novel coronavirus. Call local shelters or homeless charities to see what supplies they need most need.

The situation changes each hour. We await signs of progress, yet the endgame remains unclear. Two more weeks? A month? But even a relatively quick resolution will leave scars. “There will be physical health, mental health and economic impacts of the pandemic long after the initial outbreak,” Roger Webster of the Center of Disaster Philanthropy told marketwatch.com.

Crises have a way of strengthening the human spirit — witness how Las Vegas pulled together after Oct. 1. Circumstances call on the community once again, and we know that the wellspring of kindness, compassion and resiliency runs far and deep.