EDITORIAL: MLK day

It may seem astonishing today, but the most famous line in the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial — one of the most celebrated oratory feats in the history of the republic — was not included in the original draft of the address.

The Rev. King had delivered a version of the speech before, most notably in Detroit following the Great Walk to Freedom in June 1963 when he included the “I have a dream” refrain. But two months later, as he prepared to address 250,000 supporters in Washington, D.C., his working notes did not contain the iconic words.

“A few of his advisers questioned” the use of the phrase, explains the National Museum of African American History and Culture, “and kept it out of the original drafts of the speech. While delivering his address to the nation, the Rev. King was encouraged by his friend and legendary gospel singer, Mahalia Jackson, to ‘tell them about the dream, Martin.’ ”

The result was a masterpiece that still reverberates today.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ … I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. … I have a dream today. This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning. ‘My country, ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the pilgrim’s pride, from every mountain side, let freedom ring.’ And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true.”

The Rev. King received much criticism in his time from those who felt his push for civil rights was too deferential and not demanding enough of the nation’s political leaders. More radical voices — much like today — insisted that only revolutionary change would deliver equal rights to African Americans.

But the great progress made over the past 60 years — and there has been much progress — stands in testament to the power of existing political and social institutions to effect significant reform and to advance the cause of equality and opportunity in the arena of public opinion. The Rev. King, like Frederick Douglass long before him, recognized that America’s founding documents included the framework for applying the liberties inherent in the great American experiment to all citizens, regardless of race, creed or color — and he worked tirelessly and at great risk to himself to ensure that the United States would deliver on its promise.

For that, we celebrate a great man today.