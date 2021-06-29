EDITORIAL: Nassib’s announcement received warmly

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) stretches during the team's NFL football practice on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The reaction to Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s recent announcement is an enormous sign of progress.

Last week, Mr. Nassib released an Instagram video revealing he is gay. He became the first active NFL player to come out.

“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Mr. Nassib said. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. As an organization, the Raiders said it was “proud of you, Carl.” The NFL used similar language to express its support. Team owner Mark Davis offered his full backing. So did players around the league, including Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“I have often said I love my teammates,” Mr. Carr said in a text to the Review-Journal. “I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”

The public responded positively as well. Mr. Nassib’s jersey quickly became the top seller, according to Fanatics, which sells NFL apparel.

While the first part of Mr. Nassib’s video with his announcement received the most attention, it’s worth considering the totality of his statement.

“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate,” he said.

Others echoed this sentiment. Mr. Davis said, “I thought we got to the point where this wasn’t (a story).” Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt applauded Mr. Nassib and added, “Hopefully, someday these types of announcements will no longer be considered breaking news.”

Perhaps the reaction to Mr. Nassib’s video shows that time is closer than many think. Even 15 years ago, Mr. Nassib’s announcement might have set off a firestorm of controversy. Not in 2021. It would have been hard to script a set of reactions that were more supportive. This outpouring of praise is a reminder that people and times change.

There has been a dramatic shift for the better — one of tolerance and inclusion — in American attitudes toward gays. While many progressives argue that America has made little progress when it comes to a number of hot-button issues, the ho-hum response to Mr. Nassib’s tweet suggests otherwise.

Mr. Nassib will receive a lot of attention this year. But what will be of utmost concern to most Raider fans — and to opposing quarterbacks — will be his performance on the field.