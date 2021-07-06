99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Nevada jobless numbers remain higher than expected

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, a "Now Hiring" sign welcomes a customer entering ...
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Job growth surged in June, with employers adding 850,000 workers — the largest one-month gain in almost a year. Wages also increased, as companies bumped pay to compete in a tight labor market.

Yet signs still abound that many jobless prefer to remain on the sidelines. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal that 42.1 percent of unemployed Americans have been out of work for more than six months. In addition, unemployment rose a bit at the end of June to 5.9 percent, and the workforce participation rate remained a stagnant 61.6 percent, “showing that millions who have dropped out (during the pandemic) have yet to return,” The New York Times reported last week.

“The single defining challenge for employers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of the staffing company ManpowerGroup North America, told the Times, “is enticing American workers back to the workforce.”

Nevada remains Ground Zero for the phenomenon. Thanks to its tourist-based economy, the state had the nation’s highest unemployment rate for much of the pandemic. Joblessness in May was 7.8 percent, the fourth worst in the country. While unemployment claims have plateaued, they aren’t falling as fast as might be anticipated during a recovery. Anecdotally, many employers say they are struggling to fill vacant positions.

Peter Ganong, a University of Chicago economics professor, told the Wall Street Journal last month that the weekly federal $300 unemployment supplement means that “42 percent of workers are making more than their pre-unemployment wage” by not working. So far, governors in 26 mostly red states — Nevada is not among them — have begun refusing the federal sweetener in an effort to spur job seekers. Statistics are not yet available on the success of that effort.

Democrats still insist that paying people more not to work has nothing to do with the disparity between job openings and available workers. Instead, they point to child care difficulties or COVID fears as the reasons many workers — particularly women — are reluctant to return to the job. Yet there’s scant evidence women are staying at home in larger numbers than men.

The director of Nevada’s unemployment agency said last week that the expanded jobless checks keep consumer spending at a high level and are a boon to the state economy. So why not simply pay everybody to stay home with our unlimited pool of tax money?

Prudent policy would provide incentives for more Nevadans to move off the unemployment rolls and enter the job market rather than the other way around. The expanded federal benefits are set to expire in early September, and President Joe Biden has said he does not favor a further extension. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if that’s when we see the much-awaited hyper surge of post-pandemic employment growth.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks
2
2 dead, 7 wounded after shooting in North Las Vegas
2 dead, 7 wounded after shooting in North Las Vegas
3
30 highest-paying jobs in Las Vegas for high school graduates
30 highest-paying jobs in Las Vegas for high school graduates
4
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
5
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
EDITORIAL: An enduring beacon of liberty for the world
RJ

The American Revolution was, first and foremost, an optimistic enterprise, an experiment in radical notions of freedom that had never been tried in centuries of human history.

(The Associated Press)
EDITORIAL: Grifters and COVID relief
RJ

When the federal government starts handing out free money — even for the most noble of causes — the grifters and con artists won’t be far behind.

(XpressWest)
EDITORIAL: Handouts may soon be coming to Vegas-SoCal train
RJ

When Brightline West took over the planned high-speed rail project between Las Vegas and Victorville in 2018, the idea was to use private funds to finally bring the long-envisioned project to fruition.