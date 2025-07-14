EDITORIAL: Nevada should embrace new school choice option

House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., points to President Donald Trump after he signed his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington, surrounded by members of Congress. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nevada’s best education champion may end up being President Donald Trump.

The big, beautiful bill is now law. The tax cut and border security provisions will receive much of the attention — and for good reason. But one of those tax provisions could greatly help Nevada students. It has the potential to significantly expand school choice in Nevada.

Under Trump’s signature legislation, individuals can receive dollar-for-dollar tax credits for donating to a scholarship-granting organization starting in 2027. These SGOs then provide scholarships that students use to attend the private school of their choice. To participate, a family’s income must not exceed 300 percent of the median gross income in their area. This is called a tuition tax credit program. This funding mechanism is different from a voucher program, although you may see this provision called that.

Nevada already has a similar program called Opportunity Scholarships. Like the federal initiative, it is available only to middle- and low-income families. It is funded by donations that generate a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. The annual amount of credits is capped at $6.7 million. For students who receive a scholarship, the program works tremendously well. Test results show that the vast majority of students are making academic gains.

Ironically, it’s this success that has led to such strident opposition from Nevada’s legislative Democrats and their union allies. They know that if the program expanded, more and more families who are currently trapped in failing public schools would join it. Reducing the number of students in traditional public schools reduces the power of teacher unions. Democratic resistance has stymied Gov. Joe Lombardo’s efforts to expand the program.

Now, Gov. Lombardo has a new option — one that doesn’t require Democratic approval. The new law requires the governor of a state to opt into the school choice program. Gov. Lombardo should be eager to do so. His spokeswoman said his office is evaluating the bill and working with federal officials on the details.

This new federal program doesn’t have a cap on total tax credits available, but SGOs do face a severe restriction. Only individuals can receive tax credits, and they are limited to $1,700 annually. Raising as much money as Nevada’s Opportunity Scholarship program will require more than 3,900 individual donations. To reach $100 million in annual funding would require more than 58,000 donations. Achieving this will be a logistical challenge. Gov. Lombardo and other Nevada Republicans should use their platforms to help taxpayers understand that this new program is available.

Done well, this new federal school choice program could be a boon for thousands of Nevada families and their children.