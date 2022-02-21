EDITORIAL: NLV cop and his wife inspire with foster care decision

North Las Vegas police officer Nicholas Quintana poses for a portrait with his foster children Owen, left, 8, and Kristina, 6, at Deer Springs Park in North Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police officer Nick Quintana’s willingness to serve goes beyond his job — and the community is better for it.

This story begins with a tragedy. North Las Vegas police received word that a woman may have shot and killed her ex-husband. Loss of life is always tragic, but especially so in this case. Their five children were in the house when the man died in the backyard. One of their daughters made the 911 call.

Mr. Quintana was eating lunch in the North Las Vegas break room when the call came in. He didn’t need to go to the scene but felt compelled to.

“I just felt this abrupt urge to go,” he said. Despite resisting the feeling, “it just came stronger. I know it sounds weird, but it kept getting stronger.”

He arrived at the house and learned what happened, before having to leave on another call. Another officer at the scene recalled one of the girls asking if the siblings, ranging from 6 to 17, would be split up.

That’s a real concern. At the end of December, the Clark County Department of Family Services had fewer than 900 licensed foster homes. Far fewer are licensed and able to care for five children simultaneously, let alone have five beds available at that specific moment. Separating the siblings would only compound their tragedy.

Mr. Quintana returned to the scene, having personal experience with a similar horror story. A relative, he said, killed his father when he was a toddler. He wanted to do something for those kids.

He was there when Child Protective Services employees arrived and told the children that their father was dead. Even though he has been near many grieving people, given his job, the cry of the youngest girl is something he’ll “never forget.”

Then he did something selfless and unexpected. He told a CPS representative that he wanted to provide a home for those children — all five of them. His wife, Amanda, who had no idea of the situation, did something just as amazing. She agreed.

Soon after, the couple became a family of seven. They’re currently working on their formal foster license. There are innumerable adjustments to their home life, too. That included giving up the master bedroom in their three-bedroom house.

There are no fairy tale endings in the world of foster care. Those five children have experienced unimaginable trauma. That can’t be erased. But through their willingness to stand in the gap, Mr. and Mrs. Quintana are providing them a chance to heal together in a safe and caring home. That’s much better than the alternative — and the community owes them a debt of gratitude.