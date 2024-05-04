78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: NY proves more money will never fix education

John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as about 50 ...
John Vellardita, the Clark County Education Association executive director, speaks as about 50 members and supporters of CCEA protest in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: DMV computer upgrade runs into more snags
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: More incoherence from the Biden White House
Police in riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia University ...
EDITORIAL: College administrators set stage for campus unrest
EDITORIAL: ‘Misinformation’ is in the eye of the beholder
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

If you believe more money will cure all that ails public education, consider New York.

Late last month, the Census Bureau released its Annual Survey of School System Finances. This update covered the 2021-22 school year. This data provides a way to compare education funding between states.

Nevada ranked 40th in per-pupil revenue at $14,400. Spending was lower at $11,700 a student. That ranked 43rd. Remember this the next time someone claims Nevada ranks 49th in education spending.

New York is at the top of the spending charts. Its per-pupil revenues were at $35,900 while spending came in at nearly $30,000 a student.

You can even compare the largest districts. The Clark County School District is the fifth-largest in the country. That year it spent $11,600 per student. The New York City Public Schools is the largest district in the country. It spent a staggering $35,900 per student. In a classroom of 25 students, that would be nearly $900,000.

Nevada’s education establishment has long claimed the state doesn’t spend enough on education. They argue the key to fixing Nevada’s low achievement levels is simply spending more. If that were true, students in New York should be running laps around Nevada’s youngsters. But they’re not.

In 2022, the Nation’s Report Card shows 27 percent of Nevada fourth graders were proficient or better in reading. In New York, it was 29 percent. Both scores were below the national average.

In math, Nevada’s fourth graders outperformed their counterparts in New York, with 29 percent proficiency rate here compared with 28 percent in the Empire State. Again, both scores were below the national average.

The same pattern holds if you look at the large school districts. Clark County trailed New York City slightly on fourth grade reading while outperforming Big Apple schools in math. Both had scores below the national average.

According to the Census Bureau, the five states with the lowest per-pupil revenue were Idaho, Utah, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Florida. All except Oklahoma scored above New York in fourth grade reading. Each of those five states had better scores in fourth grade math. In both subjects, low-spending Florida and Utah had scores significantly above the national average.

If the primary goal of Nevada’s education establishment were improving outcomes, facts such as these would cause a systemic shift in priorities. But it’s not. More money benefits the adults in the system, inflating budgets, union power and campaign contributions to Democrat politicians. Poor outcomes are just “proof” that more money is needed.

New York reveals the fallacy of this line of thought. To improve Nevada education, imitate Florida, which has better results than Nevada while spending less.

MOST READ
1
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
2
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
3
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
4
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
5
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: DMV computer upgrade runs into more snags
RJ

The sorry saga of the DMV’s computer upgrade doesn’t provide taxpayers with any confidence that state workers are held to a high standard when it comes to performance

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
High school baseball, softball, boys volleyball playoff schedules
recommend 2
Red Cross volunteer makes 25th deployment, joined by 2 others in Texas
recommend 3
Aces host media day with heightened bonds, welcome new faces
recommend 4
After canceling commencement, USC will host event at L.A. Coliseum
recommend 5
GOP Senate primary candidates include 2020 election deniers
recommend 6
$100M Red Rock trail project moves forward with more funding