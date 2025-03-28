EDITORIAL: Opportunities remain to hold Jones accountable

If a government employee steals $10,000, he should expect to go to jail. But a politician who cost taxpayers $80 million just received a slap on the wrist.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. The court hearing was part of a long-running legal dispute between Clark County and Blue Diamond Hill developer Jim Rhodes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If a government employee steals $10,000, he should expect to go to jail. But a politician who cost taxpayers $80 million just received a slap on the wrist.

This month, a Nevada State Bar disciplinary panel gave Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones a public reprimand. The sanction is deeply embarrassing to the commissioner, but it could have been far more serious. The State Bar had sought to revoke Mr. Jones’ law license for his actions involving a potential housing development near Red Rock.

The State Bar essentially contends that Mr. Jones bribed then-gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak. In 2018, Mr. Jones was working for a nonprofit that was trying to stop Gypsum Resources LLC from building a housing development on Blue Diamond Hill. Mr. Sisolak was then the chair of the County Commission. The allegation is that Mr. Jones proposed that if Mr. Sisolak came out in opposition to the development, Mr. Jones would ensure that environmental groups supported him for governor. Mr. Sisolak eventually did oppose the development, although he denies anything illicit happened.

In October 2018, Mr. Jones sent an email spelling out the deal. Mr. Jones previously called the email “unartful.”

Mr. Jones, who had been running for County Commission, won his race in 2018. After voting to stymie the housing project in 2019, he deleted key text messages about the development from his phone. As a lawyer — who had been involved in Red Rock litigation, no less — he knew better than that. Those texts would have provided crucial evidence in a legal proceeding. In 2023, a federal judge scolded Mr. Jones for deleting the messages in violation of county policy. Mr. Jones has called his actions “stupid.”

That’s the backstory to a costly punch line. The county ended up settling with Gypsum Resources for $80 million — and approving the construction of up to 3,500 homes. Given what happened in the city of Las Vegas with the Badlands fiasco, the county was wise to seek a resolution.

But that penalty will be borne by taxpayers — particularly those who use county parks and recreational facilities — not Mr. Jones.

The quest for accountability isn’t over. The panel’s decision isn’t binding on the Nevada Supreme Court, which will now review the case. Daniel Hooge, chief Bar counsel, said the court will “arrive at a principled and reasoned decision.”

There’s an idiom that states, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Voters in Mr. Jones’ district, which includes much of west and southwest Clark County, should take that to heart. If Mr. Jones is foolish enough to run for re-election, their reaction should be obvious.