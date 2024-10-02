88°F
EDITORIAL: Our recommendation in the race for District Court, Department 14

October 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In District Court Department 14, incumbent Tina Talim is running against Alan LeFebvre, a 30-year civil attorney who has also done a stint as president of the State Bar.

Judge Talim spent 19 years in the Clark County district attorney’s office before Gov. Lombardo appointed her to the bench in June. Her goal as a judge is to be “fair and impartial and always strive to do the right thing for the litigants before me.” Judge Talim emphasizes her work ethic and her commitment to be “composed and respectful.”

There is no reason to remove her after only a few months. Voters should retain Tina Talim.

