EDITORIAL: Passage of Riley Act woud be victory for common sense

It’s a sign of the times that 159 congressional Democrats believe that immigrants in this country illegally should be allowed to stay even if they’re arrested for theft or burglary. How is that defensible?

Last week, the House voted 264-159 in favor of the Laken Riley Act. The legislation is named after a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had previously been in police custody but had been released. The act “would require federal authorities to detain undocumented immigrants charged with burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting, broadening the list of charges that would subject them to being held and potentially deported,” The New York Times reports.

Kudos to Nevada’s three House Democrats — Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee — for siding with the majority.

Despite progressive mewling, the bill is not anti-immigration. It’s a public safety measure designed to ensure that those who go beyond breaking our immigration laws to commit other crimes are not rewarded for their behavior by being allowed to stay in the country.

“Right now, ICE is unable to detain and deport the illegal criminals who commit these minor-level crimes,” said Rep. Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican who authored the bill. “We need to get these people off the street. These criminals are getting bolder and bolder while our communities become more unsafe.”

Rep. Tom Emmer a Republican representing Minnesota, told the Times, “This bill is more than just a piece of legislation; it’s a return to common-sense American values.”

Yes, it’s true that some immigrants may be subjected to deportation even if falsely accused of a minor crime. But a far more likely scenario is that the law will provide the authorities and the courts with a mechanism to focus primarily on illegal entrants who have a history of further indifference to American laws.

In a sign of how Democrats now realize how American voters have tired of their “open border” rhetoric, 40 Democrats in the Senate agreed to move the Riley Act forward on Thursday. Even some liberal members of the upper chamber jumped on board.

“Not only am I voting yes on the Laken Riley Act, I’m co-sponsoring the bill,” newly elected Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, said on social media. “We must give law enforcement the means to take action to prevent tragedies like what occurred to Laken Riley.”

The bill is expected to gain full Senate approval as early as next week. When it hits President Donald Trump’s desk, his signature will represent a victory for common sense.