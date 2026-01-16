EDITORIAL: Phase 2 begins: ‘Hamas is no longer appealing’

The recent whirlwind of international events — from Ukraine to Venezuela to Iran — has pushed the Gaza conflict off the front pages. But while circumstances unfold in Kiev, Caracas and Tehran, the Middle East peace process initiated by President Donald Trump advances.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced that they were moving into the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire plan, which will include the “full demilitarization and reconstruction” of the area. The first phase, implemented in October, has largely been a success and saw the cessation of most hostilities and the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages. But phase two will no doubt face significant challenges, primarily the willingness of Hamas terrorists to lay down their arms and to return the remains of the last deceased Israeli hostage.

A key feature of the second phase of Mr. Trump’s plan is the establishment of a “transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.” The committee will consist of 15 Palestinian leaders to be named in the coming weeks, who will be overseen by a 12-member “Board of Peace” that will include Mr. Trump and European leaders, ABC News reported.

The committee is part of a plan to persuade Hamas to relinquish power, which it has held for nearly two decades in Gaza. The fact that many Arab nations support Mr. Trump’s efforts — Egypt, Turkey and Qatar said in a joint statement that they “welcome the formation” of the panel — is a welcome step toward transitioning away from the terror group, a necessity for true peace.

Even many in the Arab world recognize that the barbaric Oct. 7 terror attack Hamas carried out against Israel was a colossal error. Hamas intended to trigger a larger war in its effort to eliminate Israel, but succeeded only in provoking a conflict that left most of its top leaders dead, Hezbollah in shambles and Iran on the verge of revolution.

“Deep down, they know that Hamas has messed up, the same way that ISIS messed up in Syria and Iraq,” Hassan Hassan, the author of a book on the Islamic State, told The Wall Street Journal last month. “Hamas is no longer appealing. People know that it has set back the clock for the Palestinians by many years.”

There remains no clear plan as yet to ensure the disarmament of Hamas, and much could still go wrong. Yet the group is in retreat, and a successful push to rebuild Gaza and provide basic services will only hasten the ongoing decline. And of one thing there can be little debate: The cautious optimism of phase two represents a welcome contrast to the warring, death and destruction that for so long has been the Hamas calling card.