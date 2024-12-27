47°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Pickleball, federal pork and the death of fiscal restraint

FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Ja ...
FILE- This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: ‘From now on, our troubles will be far away’
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
EDITORIAL: Biden vetoes lifeline to federal courts and litigants
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
EDITORIAL: Heinous killers get reprieve from lame-duck president
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: The blue state blues
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Pork is pork, whether it’s federal spending for a project in Des Moines, Kalamazoo, Peoria or … Las Vegas.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican representing Kentucky, does the nation a great service each December by releasing his Festivus Report. The analysis highlights unnecessary government spending in the tradition of the late Sen. William Proxmire’s Golden Fleece Award or former Sen. Tom Coburn’s yearly Wastebook.

This year’s Festivus Report identifies more than $1.8 trillion of what Sen. Paul argues is “government waste.” He notes that Washington is swimming in more than $36 trillion of red ink and that this sea of debt will only deepen unless our elected representatives quickly check their addiction to spending other people’s money in an effort to buy votes back home.

“This year, members of both political parties in Congress voted for massive spending bills, filled with subsidies for underperforming industries, continued military aid to Ukraine and controversial climate initiatives,” he observed. “As Congress spends to reward its favored pet projects, the American taxpayers are forced to pay through high prices and crippling interest rates.”

Here is a sampling of the projects that drew Sen. Paul’s ire:

■ The State Department spent $4.84 million on social media influencers, $873,000 on “movies in Jordan” and $3 million on “‘girl-centered climate action’ in Brazil.”

■ The Department of Energy directed $15.5 billion to various campaigns to steer consumers to purchase electric vehicles.

■ The National Science Foundation spent $288,563 “to ensure bird watching groups have safe spaces.”

■ The Department of Health and Human Services “spent $419,470 to determine if lonely rats seek cocaine more than happy rats.”

■ The National Endowment for the Arts directed $365,00 “to promote circuses in city parks.”

One project on the list that might be of interest to Southern Nevadans was a $12 million Department of Interior expenditure for a Las Vegas pickleball campus. The item is part of a 30-court development planned for Wayne Bunker Park in northwest Las Vegas funded by a grant from the Bureau of Land Management.

Building a pickleball court with more elaborate features — lighting, fencing — should cost about $50,000. The $12 million Bunker Park facility works out to $400,000 per court. Perhaps they’re using asphalt plated with gold mined at the Bullfrog Project outside Beatty.

Nevadans might ask why they were on the hook for the Lawrence Welk museum in North Dakota or the Bridge to Nowhere in Alaska. It is fair, then, for Alaskans or North Dakotans to wonder why they must contribute to a local pickleball endeavor in Las Vegas. Somewhere in the equation, however, is the explanation for why Washington is where fiscal responsibility goes to die.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: The blue state blues
RJ

If blue states want to stop losing residents to red states, they should adopt red state policies.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
EDITORIAL: Democrats are quickly back for more
RJ

Ms. Cannizzaro assures the taxpayers that, by paying for universal pre-K, “we’re going to see that benefit for years to come.” This is wishful thinking.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
COMMENTARY: Smile, they’re monitoring your every move

The issue has become more relevant in Nevada of late, as Henderson and Las Vegas police have installed license plate readers throughout town, and the Legislature will likely again take up the issue of using camera technology to track down red-light runners.

MORE STORIES