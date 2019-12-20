57°F
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Portland tells property owners to provide rest spaces to homeless

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

It’s no longer enough for homeless encampments to take over sidewalks and government property. Some Portland, Oregon, planning commissioners want them to be able to encroach on private property, too.

Last month, Portland’s Planning and Sustainability Commission narrowly approved a change to its citywide design guidelines. These guidelines apply to new construction, including on private property. The revision requires that new projects “provide opportunities to rest and be welcome” according to local TV station KATU.

“One of the realities of Portland right now is that we have a lot of folks who are unhoused who benefit from some of these spaces that provide weather protection,” Commissioner Oriana Magnera said.

Ms. Magnera needs a refresher on the concept of private property. Just because someone else could benefit from using your stuff isn’t reason enough for the government to give them the go-ahead.

Other commissioners noted a more practical problem. The language is very vague.

“What does it mean to rest? Am I providing a place to sleep?” commission chair Katherine Schultz said.

Other commissioners, including Ms. Magnera, couldn’t say, even when asked by local media.

Portland property owners might as well get ready for a ban on locking their doors. If camping on private property offers some protection from the weather, then giving the homeless the right to come inside provides even greater sanctuary.

Making homelessness more attractive will worsen, not solve, the problem. Most unsheltered homeless people suffer from mental illness, chemical addiction or both, according to a study from the California Policy Lab at UCLA. They need treatment.

Fortunately, Nevada’s largest city, has taken a different approach. In November, Las Vegas passed an ordinance making it illegal to camp and sleep in public areas if a shelter bed is available. The punishment is up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. In December, Mayor Carolyn Goodman proposed making it a crime to camp on city sidewalks or obstruct efforts to clean them.

Many activists have objected to this approach as heavy handed and lacking compassion. Expect a legal challenge. But they ignore the fact that the city has also spent millions on a Courtyard Homeless Resources Center intended to help, and provide services to, those without shelter.

At least Ms. Goodman and the other City Council members aren’t willing to allow Las Vegas to become Portland, San Francisco or Seattle. City taxpayers pay for the sidewalks. Government officials shouldn’t let them be made unusable by tents, used needles and feces, which has happened in numerous progressive enclaves that have opted to exacerbate the problem by explicitly tolerating it.

