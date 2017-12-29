EDITORIAL: Racist farmers’ markets?

Las Vegas has a handful of farmers markets, including those in downtown Summerlin, downtown Las Vegas and Bruce Trent Park in the northwest. Depending on the time of year, patrons can find a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods and other healthful fare.

But according to two California professors, they could also be contributing to the oppression of minorities.

The San Diego State academics, Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J. Bosco, contend that farmers markets, particularly in urban areas, “are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized.”

According to a Fox News report this week, the professors also criticize farmers markets for causing “environmental gentrification” and being discriminatory because many minorities can’t “afford the food and/or feel exclusionary from these new spaces.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

Mr. Joassart-Marcelli and Mr. Bosco presented their conclusions as a chapter in the new book “Just Green Enough,” a collection of essays on urban development and the environment. Fox reports that two professors have received federal funding from the National Science Foundation.

Your tax dollars at work.