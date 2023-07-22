106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Red states power Biden’s economy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The economy President Joe Biden likes to brag about is powered by Republican states.

Economic warning signs abound. Inflation is cooling off, but it remains elevated. Our massive national debt means inflation won’t retreat permanently into the night either. Credit card debt has hit a record, nearing $1 trillion. Banks are tightening lending standards, which is likely to put a damper on future economic growth. The inversion between the yields of two- and 10-year treasuries reached a four-decade high this month. That’s perhaps the most accurate historical indicator that a recession is coming within the next two years.

But running for re-election demands economic happy talk. After all, “Vote for me, I wrecked the economy” won’t win much support. So Mr. Biden is left looking for data points to convince you things are humming along.

One such statistic is earnings, which jumped an average of 5.4 percent between the first quarters of last year and this year. Mr. Biden wants to claim credit for this improvement. But as we wrote recently, Bidenomics is just liberalism on steroids. High taxes, onerous regulations and deficit spending don’t create long-term economic growth. Just look at where the majority of that income growth is happening.

As The Wall Street Journal editorial board recently noted, wages grew by just 2.6 percent in New York and 2.9 percent in California. Democrats also control most of the other states, such as Connecticut and Rhode Island, with slow wage growth. Indiana was a red state exception.

Contrast that with Florida, which had a 9.1 percent increase, and Texas, a 7.7 percent increase. Other red states, such as North Dakota and Nebraska, also topped the list. Hawaii, a very blue state did well, with an 8 percent increase. But that’s largely attributable to tourism rebounding after prolonged coronavirus restrictions. Nevada, which is a lean blue state, saw a 9.1 percent increase in part for a similar reason.

Results by individual sectors of the economy offer an even more vivid contrast. Florida and Texas both outperformed California and New York in manufacturing, finance, information, retail and professional services. Unsurprisingly, both red states significantly outpaced their blue counterparts in construction. In debates about economic policies, the most meaningful votes are the ones people cast with their feet.

If he wants to oversee a vibrant economy, Mr. Biden should recognize that California and other blue states offer a cautionary tale to avoid, not an example to follow. Florida and Texas offer the opposite.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
2
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
3
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
4
Feds to investigate 3-day Delta flight ordeal at Harry Reid airport
Feds to investigate 3-day Delta flight ordeal at Harry Reid airport
5
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Past time for county to do the right thing
RJ

Rather than comply, county officials indulged the coroner and mounted a legal fight, using taxpayer funds in an effort to keep information from those very same taxpayers.

More stories
Pac-12 commissioner lauds Las Vegas, sees bigger presence here
Pac-12 commissioner lauds Las Vegas, sees bigger presence here
Gordon: Gorman grad rides resolve to scholarship, stardom
Gordon: Gorman grad rides resolve to scholarship, stardom
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave
Lombardo unveils commission appointees ahead of ethics hearing
Lombardo unveils commission appointees ahead of ethics hearing
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
Aces searching for answers at center with 2-time MVP injured
Aces searching for answers at center with 2-time MVP injured