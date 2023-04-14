68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Repeal ‘temporary’ COVID cleaning edicts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richa ...
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The COVID crisis is over, but some special interests hope to milk it for their own benefit in perpetuity. Nevada lawmakers shouldn’t play along.

On Tuesday, a legislative committee heard Senate Bill 441. It would repeal certain emergency orders that lawmakers passed in August 2020 as Senate Bill 4. Among them was a requirement that hotel-casinos clean guest rooms on a daily basis.

The thinking at the time was that constant cleaning and disinfecting would slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus. This proved to be false — and even destructive. So-called “hygiene theater” became commonplace in public places, where employees repetitively cleaned surfaces to ease customer fears. The hyper-vigilant even wiped down their mail and groceries. In the end, it all accomplished little.

“Today, it’s well understood that because the coronavirus spreads through the air,” Yasmin Tayag wrote for The Atlantic in July, “good ventilation and air filtration are far more effective at disrupting transmission.”

It would make perfect sense, then, to repeal the hotel cleaning mandate, returning the matter to state health and safety regulators by simply reimposing the conditions and requirements that existed before mid-2020.

“Unfortunately, because of SB4,” Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association, told lawmakers, “Nevada continues to be tied to mandates that were developed at the very height of the crisis.”

But the Culinary union has other ideas.

During the legislative hearing, dozens of union members showed up to protest the bill, in particular the provision repealing daily room cleaning edicts. Union officer Ted Pappageorge fretted that the legislation could allow less frequent maid service, which in turn could result in job cuts as hotels look to “increase their profits.”

Why Mr. Pappageorge believes “profit” is a dirty word is a mystery. An industry that doesn’t make money is an industry that will soon be forced to shed workers. How would that help his Culinary rank-and-file?

The union is free to pursue its agenda, of course. But state lawmakers should stand clear. There’s no need to continue as if we remain in thrall to COVID-19, and SB441 deserves quick passage regardless of the union’s objections. If the Culinary has concerns about job security and hotel cleaning policies, let them be addressed in collective bargaining talks with the resorts in question, not by using Nevada lawmakers to etch in stone what were supposed to be temporary measures enacted to combat a public health crisis.

MOST READ
1
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
2
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
3
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home
4
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
5
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
EDITORIAL: The Culinary union’s odd crusades
EDITORIAL: The Culinary union’s odd crusades
EDITORIAL: Bill would boost costs for many public works jobs
EDITORIAL: Bill would boost costs for many public works jobs
EDITORIAL: Bills to check emergency powers deserve support
EDITORIAL: Bills to check emergency powers deserve support
EDITORIAL: Retirement proposal well-intentioned, but …
EDITORIAL: Retirement proposal well-intentioned, but …
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears
Carson City picks up pace as first deadline nears