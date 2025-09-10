EDITORIAL: Resort deals are the jolt the Las Vegas economy needs

The LVCVA’s new ad may not have been fantastic, but deals like these are. They’re the boost the local economy needs.

Local leaders have spent decades talking about the need to diversify the Southern Nevada’s economy. The collective concern over the recent dip in tourism shows they haven’t succeeded.

Las Vegas didn’t have its best summer. Visitation dropped 11.3 percent in June and was down 12 percent in July. So far this year, visitor volume has dropped 8 percent. That doesn’t mean the bottom has fallen out of the local economy. Gaming revenue remains strong. But clearly something needs to be done.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority isn’t sitting idly by. It recently unveiled its “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign. It kicked off with an ad showcasing the city. The ad’s production values are high. It highlights many of Las Vegas’ compelling entertainment options. It tested highly with visitors too.

Expect the LVCVA to continue refining the campaign as it goes through its various phases. Different audiences often require tailored messages.

Resort casinos are doing their part too. They’ve seen the complaints about resort fees, paying for parking and surge pricing for water. They know how damaging a single viral video highlighting an outlier price can be. While no one goes on vacation to save money, no one likes to be ripped off. To many, that’s what a trip to Las Vegas has felt like.

To counter that, many hotels on the Strip are now offering tourists some terrific deals. For some of its properties, Caesars Entertainment is offering a deal for $300 that includes two nights of lodging and a $200 credit for food and drinks. That price includes both taxes and resort fees. That type of transparency is important. More expensive food also tastes better when you’re getting it for free.

The Sahara recently offered an “All-In Experience” for as little as $69 a night, which included $25 in food credit. That’s another example of how to entice visitors to come here — and save service jobs in the industry.

Las Vegas has long relied on repeat customers. Deals like this will appeal to them.

This summer, Resorts World Las Vegas offered complimentary parking for its guests. If the LVCVA really wanted to make a splash, it should persuade Strip casinos to offer free parking. This would likely help increase foot traffic, especially among locals. People don’t mind spending their money in a casino — whether it goes for dining, entertainment or gambling. But they feel ripped off when they lose money in the parking lot.

Las Vegas remains the world’s most fantastic destination. The combination of aggressive advertising and better deals are the boost the local economy needs.