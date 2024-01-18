EDITORIAL: School board playground antic highlights dysfunction

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Clark County School Board bristled last year over legislation that expanded the panel to include four appointed seats. In truth, though, the trustees brought the reform on themselves through years of ineptitude and dysfunction that has left the nation’s fifth-largest district a bastion of mediocrity.

Yet even after lawmakers in May passed Assembly Bill 175 — allowing Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas to each appoint one nonvoting, advisory trustee beginning this year — the seven elected members can’t resist catering to their self-destructive tendencies.

Last week, the board voted 5-1 to move forward with a proposal that would prevent the new advisory members from making motions or asking for reconsideration of a previous decision. This is an obvious retaliatory measure by the trustees that serves as a middle finger to lawmakers for daring to subvert their authority. It’s also representative of the kind of playground antic that should be beneath a government body overseeing the education of thousands of local kids.

Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales played it coy. She acknowledged there was a “bit of controversy” over the plan but insisted, “We are fully committed to fully engaging our new members to make meaningful change toward improved student outcomes.” But actions speak louder than nonsense. If Ms. Garcia Morales and her cohorts were truly interested in addressing the district’s sorry state, they would welcome any help they could get rather than scurry to stifle input.

There’s also a pragmatic objection to the proposed policy revision: It’s probably illegal. AB175 notes that the appointees — while unable to vote or serve as board officers — shall otherwise “have the same rights and responsibilities as voting members.” That would include offering motions and making reconsideration requests. Where are district attorneys on this?

The cynical maneuver didn’t escape the attention of lawmakers. The co-sponsors of AB175 — Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblyman Toby Yurek, R-Henderson — objected to the proposal as “contrary to legislative intent.” They threatened to make amendments to the legislation, if necessary, next session. Representatives from the four local governments also expressed dismay.

Reasonable people can debate whether a school board should be chosen by voters, appointed or some combination. But the fact that the trustees seek to sabotage AB175 before the new members can adjust their seats speaks volumes about how they’ve elevated their own dominion over improving student outcomes and district governance.

Handcuffing the appointed members is an awful idea. Ms. Garcia Morales and her fellow trustees should stand down.