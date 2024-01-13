EDITORIAL: School choice is on the move

Unlike Nevada, many states around the country have figured out the solution to their education problems.

E'liana Trujillo borrows a pencil from Maryah Villezcas in Shamika Abbott's first grade class at Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada is not the only state that has spent decades trying and failing to improve public education outcomes by spending more money. But unlike Nevada, many states around the country have moved on to more promising solutions.

In 2023, 20 states expanded school choice options. That included several states — Arkansas, Florida and Iowa — which passed universal school choice programs. Other states took smaller, but still significant, steps to give parents and students more options. Alabama and Kansas expanded eligibility for their scholarship programs. Louisiana increased the per-pupil amount available in its tuition tax credit program. Nebraska created a new Opportunity Scholarship program, while South Carolina laid the groundwork for a new education savings account offering.

There are many reasons behind this growth. Countless parents, students and organizations have spent decades fighting to reach this point. But there are two specific factors worth exploring.

Start with the obvious. As a whole, public education in both Nevada and the United States is struggling to do its primary job. There are pockets of excellence, even in the dysfunctional Clark County School District. But U.S. students consistently rank in the middle of the pack internationally. A host of reforms and lots of new spending at both the federal and state level have done little to improve outcomes — pre-COVID.

During online learning, parents saw one reason why firsthand. Many schools prioritize various political and social agendas over helping students learn the basics. Teacher union officials worked to keep schools shut down for months after it was obvious that they could reopen with minimal danger.

Parents finally had enough. Enrollment dropped in districts across the country as families sought alternatives. The movement continues to gain steam.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants his state to pass a universal school choice program this year. School choice expansion in North Dakota looks likely. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has said, “My goal is for Alabama to be the most school choice-friendly state in the nation.” Louisiana recently elected Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican who supports school choice.

Nevada probably won’t be on this list in 2024. Democratic lawmakers in Carson City remain committed to putting the priorities of their teacher union allies above the needs of students.

Last year, Gov. Joe Lombardo and lawmakers boosted public school funding by a record $2 billion. The results so far have been underwhelming. When the Legislature reconvenes in 2025, Gov. Lombardo should play hardball to ensure Nevada joins the school choice revolution.