EDITORIAL: Schumer & Co. force a government shutdown

Act I of Government Shutdown Theater has begun in Washington, D.C. The performance represents another symbol of the utter dysfunction now dominating our political institutions.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans began pointing fingers Wednesday after they failed to reach agreement on funding the government. There’s plenty of blame to go around. Shutdowns — and threats of shutdowns — have become depressingly common in recent years regardless of which party runs Congress or occupies the White House, as compromise falls victim to hyper-partisanship.

The last shutdown took place in December 2018 and extended into 2019 when President Donald Trump demanded Congress fund his wall along the Mexican border. Democrats insisted that negotiations over the wall would take place after Republicans agreed to keep the government running. Polls showed that most voters blamed the GOP and the White House for the impasse. The game of chicken ended in January after Democrats took control of the House.

The roles are now reversed. Democrats are demanding concessions regarding Obamacare subsidies. Republicans argue that the health care negotiations should take place after a stopgap budget measure passes. This time, voters point a finger at the Democrats. A New York Times/Sienna poll found nearly two-thirds of those surveyed do not want Democrats to shut down the government even if their demands are not met.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer absorbed his lesson this year when he and a handful of other Senate Democrats sided with the GOP to keep Washington running. Progressives lambasted Sen. Schumer, and many wanted him replaced. Yet the challenges for Democrats remain even as Sen. Schumer joins the resistance: They are, after all, the party of government. How long can they realistically wait it out?

The cause for which they’re storming uphill is dubious. During the pandemic, Congress temporarily expanded handouts for Americans — many in the middle class — who secure health coverage on the Obamacare exchanges. But the pandemic has long passed. Why should subsidies meant to cushion the financial fallout from COVID become permanent when the national debt soars past $37 trillion? In fact, The Wall Street Journal reported, many Obamacare recipients who might face small increases in their health insurance premiums have access to employer-sponsored coverage.

Regardless, this issue and calls from Democrats to reinstate phantom Medicaid “cuts” should be addressed during the regular legislative process. If Democrats can’t round up the votes to achieve their goals, they should win more elections. Americans have seen this play before, and they’re ready to walk out.