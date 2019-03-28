EDITORIAL: Senate Democrats head for the hills on the Green New Deal

Courage is an unusual commodity in politics. But it’s rare to see Senate Democrats take political cowardice to such depths.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell followed through on his promise to hold a vote on the much-ballyhooed Green New Deal. Democrats unveiled the resolution last month as their blueprint to combat global warming, which they insist is on the verge of eradicating humankind. It essentially calls for abandoning the market-based economic system that has made the United States the most prosperous nation in world history in favor of central planning and bureaucratic coercion.

This, of course, played well with the self-proclaimed socialists now dominating Democratic politics. Many Democrats — 90 in the House and a dozen in the Senate, including at least six seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination — smiled for the cameras and expressed their fealty to the Green New Deal in order to shine up their progressive bona fides with the rabid Trump resistance.

But when majority Republicans demanded that members of the upper chamber officially go on the record regarding this drastic proposal, craven Democrats were nowhere to be found. They fled for the hills, with 43 Democrats voting “present.”

“It’s a stunt and it’s a scam,” Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said, “and we are showing it for what it is.”

That’s the epitome of lame. Yes, Republicans were using the vote for political purposes. But the only scam here is the Green New Deal itself, an absurd proposal that would throttle the entire U.S. economy, entail massive tax hikes and inflict misery and hardship on a wide swath of the country. Far from being a “stunt,” Tuesday’s vote was highly instructive in revealing many Democrats to be petrified that the party’s rapid run to the left risks turning off millions of moderate and independent voters.

So let’s recap. Preening Democrats rush to embrace a top-down overhaul of the American economy that they insist is a big hit with voters and will save the world. But when the fiendishly clever Mitch McConnell pulls a dirty trick and calls for a vote on the issue, they dismiss it as a “stunt” and sulk off into the corner rather than step up and accept responsibility for the very policies they seek to force on the rest of the country.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued the vote showed that Republicans “are way behind the times on clean energy.” That’s one way to spin it. But at least they had the courage of their convictions when it comes to the preposterous Green New Deal. Senate Democrats? Not so much.