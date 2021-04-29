EDITORIAL: Some Nevadans late getting second COVID shots

The bottom line: If you got the first, get the second.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday, more than 26 percent of Nevadans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while nearly 39 percent had received at least one shot. Overall, about 29 percent of Americans have completed the full regimen.

Nevada’s numbers could be higher, but state officials reported this week that as many as 143,000 state residents received their first COVID inoculation but are late sitting down for the second. Public health professionals recommend getting the second Pfizer shot about three weeks after the first. Those who took the Moderna vaccine usually receive the second treatment after four weeks.

Whether this rash of tardiness has significance remains uncertain. A great many delays may simply involve procrastination and convenience issues for people who fully intend to follow through on the second dose. Controversy over the single-dose Johnson &Johnson shot may have dissuaded some Nevadans. Complacency could also be a factor as the state begins to fully reopen its economy in the coming weeks.

It’s worth noting that those who receive only one Moderna or Pfizer shot still have appreciable protection. While studies and real-world analysis have found that the two-shot regimen reduces the risk of infection by about 95 percent, those who receive only one dose reduce their risk by 80 percent. That’s still considerable.

In fact, some public health experts have argued for months that the quickest way to vaccinate the greatest number of people would be to maximize the number of Americans who get their first shots before moving on to issue second doses. An Israeli study released in February concluded that there was minimal risk to spreading the doses out beyond three or four weeks. In December, Britain extended the gap between shots to as many as 12 weeks in an effort to give as many people as possible their first inoculation.

But U.S. health officials, citing the risk of variants, have stuck to the two-dose schedule.

In Nevada, at this point, shot availability isn’t a problem. Appointments are plentiful and some locations will accept walk-ins. State officials should continue to track the numbers regarding people falling behind schedule when it comes to receiving their second shots. If the problem persists, some sort of outreach program would be appropriate.

The bottom line is simple: If you took the time to receive your first COVID shot, there’s no rational reason not to get the second dose for full protection. So, as someone once said, just do it.