48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Stop police officers from stealing money

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Some of the money returned to Dunwoody, Georgia, police after the cash flew out an armored truc ...
Some of the money returned to Dunwoody, Georgia, police after the cash flew out an armored truck on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Dunwoody Police Department Facebook)

Police are supposed to thwart organized crime rings, not imitate their tactics. But that’s what civil asset forfeiture allows them to do.

This month, small-business owner Jerry Johnson received back $39,500 that was unjustly taken from him in the summer of 2020. This wasn’t a case of police tirelessly working to track down a criminal. Nope, it was the police that took his money. They only returned it when forced to by an Arizona court.

Mr. Johnson flew to Phoenix in 2020. He brought with him $39,500 in cash. He runs a small trucking company in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was traveling to purchase a semi-truck from an auction house.

Instead, a police officer confronted him at baggage claim. Mr. Johnson showed him the money, and the officer claimed it smelled like marijuana. Threatened with arrest and a serious criminal charge, Mr. Johnson signed a “disclaimer of ownership of currency form.” The police took his money.

A mafia goon couldn’t have run a better shakedown. Bully someone with a potential arrest but let it go if they’ll just pay some protection money. The police have a key advantage over criminal enterprises. This is legal in many states.

Mr. Johnson decided to fight to get his money back. The indispensable Institute for Justice eventually took on his case. A trial court made him prove the money was his. In many forfeiture cases, the defendant, not the government, bears the burden of proof. That is an inexcusable reversal of how it should be. An appeals court eventually found in his favor, and Mr. Johnson just received his money back. But this is far from a fairytale ending.

“Jerry’s case potently illustrates the injustice of civil forfeiture even when someone ultimately gets their property back,” Dan Alban, an IJ senior attorney, said. “It took 31 months for Jerry to finally get his savings back even though he was never even charged with a crime.”

The silver lining in this case is that it led to the Arizona Legislature reforming its civil asset forfeiture law. Forfeiture now requires a criminal conviction in most cases, and officers can’t intimidate people into giving up their right to their property.

Nevada, unfortunately, doesn’t have similar protections, as a high-profile case from Winnemucca a few years ago showed. That would change if the Legislature passed Sen. Ira Hansen’s Senate Bill 337. It would overhaul Nevada’s civil forfeiture laws, including requiring a conviction, plea deal or agreement for forfeiture to occur. Further, a law enforcement agency couldn’t “retain forfeited property for its own use.”

It’s time. Police should be incentivized to protect private property, not seize it.

MOST READ
1
Math doesn’t add up on Raiders’ strange roster move
Math doesn’t add up on Raiders’ strange roster move
2
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
3
Minor fatally shot during birthday party at hotel near the Strip
Minor fatally shot during birthday party at hotel near the Strip
4
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
5
Adele sets 34 dates, concert film in Las Vegas Strip return
Adele sets 34 dates, concert film in Las Vegas Strip return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
EDITORIAL: No background checks but all the liability for landlords
EDITORIAL: No background checks but all the liability for landlords
EDITORIAL: The anonymous informant state comes to higher ed
EDITORIAL: The anonymous informant state comes to higher ed
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
EDITORIAL: Who knew day care was a matter of national security?
EDITORIAL: Who knew day care was a matter of national security?
EDITORIAL: Law students shout down the First Amendment
EDITORIAL: Law students shout down the First Amendment
EDITORIAL: Catch and release can have deadly consequences
EDITORIAL: Catch and release can have deadly consequences