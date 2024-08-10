EDITORIAL: Study backs charter schools

Parents are increasingly demanding more schooling alternatives for their children. A paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research helps explain why.

The research concerned two dozen charter schools in Massachusetts. The survey found that those who were enrolled at such campuses in urban areas saw an increase in test scores. Those at both urban and nonurban charters were also significantly more likely to earn a college degree.

Students who attended Boston charters increased their chances of graduating from college by 4.1 percentage points. Those at nonurban charters were 11 percentage points more likely to get a bachelor’s degree. “Even conditional on college enrollment,” the paper found, “nonurban charters still boost college graduation.”

When it comes to achievement, the paper found that test scores for students at urban charters started below the state mean, but, within two years, either exceeded or reached the Massachusetts average. In addition, students at urban charters were about 33 percent more likely to take Advanced Placement courses, which allow them to earn college credit before stepping on campus. They were also about 40 percent more likely to score high enough to gain credits.

“We confirm previous evidence from Massachusetts that urban charters boost test scores,” the researchers wrote.

Interestingly, test scores at nonurban charters dropped slightly, according to the paper. The researchers attributed the disparity to demographics and different educational philosophies. Most urban charters, the paper found, embraced an approach based on “a culture of high expectations, frequent teacher observations and feedback, data-driven instruction, use of tutoring and strict disciplinary practices.” Nonurban charter campuses were less likely to take the same course.

This should be a wake-up call for the Clark County School District, which has too often eschewed “high expectations” and “strict disciplinary practices.” Indeed, the district in recent years has dumbed-down grading standards to the point that students can get credit for doing no work. District officials, in the name of “equity,” have also relaxed disciplinary policies, making it more difficult for teachers to control their classrooms.

The Massachusetts study implies that this is precisely the wrong path if a district seeks to encourage learning and student development, particularly in urban schools.

The damaging pandemic school closures pushed by the education establishment led to increased interest from frustrated parents about potential options to traditional public schools. Nevada lawmakers should take notice. As the Massachusetts study reveals, charter schools — particularly those that hold students and teachers to high standards — are succeeding and represent one of many possible avenues for providing families more flexibility and choice.