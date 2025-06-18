EDITORIAL: Suddenly, Iran is desperate to come to the table

The Iranian regime’s tragic miscalculations continue. As Israeli’s air offensive wreaks havoc on Tehran and environs, Iran now leaks through diplomatic channels that it is prepared to talk about a deal involving its nuclear program. But what incentive is there for Israel to back down when it has become increasingly clear that Iran’s defenses aren’t up to the challenge?

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that “Tehran has told Arab officials it would be open to returning to the negotiating table as long as the U.S. doesn’t join the attack.” This is an apparent reference to the possibility that the White House may be amenable to providing military technology that would allow the Israelis to do damage at Fordow, a key nuclear enrichment site for Iran buried deep within a group of mountains.

Yet it’s becoming increasingly clear that President Donald Trump’s patience with Iran has evaporated. On Tuesday, he ramped up his rhetoric against the nation. “I don’t know,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.” He also said he wants “a real end” to Iran’s nuclear program, with Tehran “giving up entirely” its enrichment activities, CBS News reported.

Mr. Trump has also been more vocal in support of Israel, at one point urging Tehran residents to “immediately evacuate.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his nation prepared up to two weeks of strikes but will continue its campaign until it has eliminated Iran’s nuclear threat and its ballistic missiles. Mr. Trump gave his tacit approval. “You’re going to find out over the next two days,” the president said about Israel’s intentions. “You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far.”

Iran’s pleas smack of desperation. Israel has freely taken out a number of Iran’s top military leaders and damaged the nation’s nuclear ambitions. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is apparently in hiding. The terror proxies — Hamas and Hezbollah — that long ran interference for Iran against the Jewish state have been decimated by Israeli’s superior intelligence and military capabilities. Where was this sense of urgency when the mullahs were attempting to deceive U.N. inspectors while sandbagging U.S. efforts to diplomatically scuttle the country’s nuclear efforts?

Mr. Trump has consistently made clear that the United States will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. On Air Force One this week, Mr. Trump said, “We’re looking for better than a cease-fire.” Presumably that would be an end to the hostilities once Iran either agrees to dismantle its nuclear program or Israel and the United States do the job instead. The choice is Iran’s to make.