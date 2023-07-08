EDITORIAL: Sweden embraces nuclear energy

Sweden has figured out a way to have reliable energy without fossil fuels. It’s looking to build new nuclear power plans.

An aerial photo of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, south of Los Osos, in Avila Beach, Calif., is seen on June 20, 2010. (Joe Johnston/The Tribune via AP, File)

Sweden has figured out a way to produce reliable energy without fossil fuels. It’s looking to build new nuclear power plants.

The European Union has been extremely aggressive in pushing to reduce carbon emissions. By 2030, it wants to reduce emissions by 55 percent compared with 1990 levels. Then, it wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Not surprisingly, this hasn’t gone well. Some countries worry about job losses from eliminating gas-powered cars. Prices on things from food to air travel are likely to increase, perhaps dramatically. The cost pressure is contributing to a destabilization in European politics.

The most obvious failure came after Russia invaded Ukraine. Instead of developing their internal energy resources, countries such as Germany became dependent on Russian natural gas. When the war disrupted that arrangement, it triggered an energy crisis in Europe. Things got so bad that Germany restarted or extended the life of at least 20 coal plants. So much for reducing carbon emissions.

Sweden is taking a different approach. It recently changed its energy production policy from “100 percent renewable” power to “100 percent fossil-free.” Around four decades ago, it voted to move away from nuclear energy. This vote signifies a reversal of that policy.

“This creates the conditions for nuclear power,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said. “We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity, and we need a stable energy system.”

Within 20 years, demand for electricity is expected to double. New nuclear plants can accommodate that growth while not producing carbon emissions. Not that it matters much. In 2021, China produced almost 50 percent more carbon emissions than the EU and United States combined.

But at least this plan puts Sweden on course to have a reliable power system. Nuclear energy is an admittedly a severely damaged brand. But it’s also decades-old technology that’s a foundational part of U.S. and world power generation. In 2022, more power in the United States came from nuclear energy than wind and solar — combined. And that’s after decades of expensive subsidies and mandates. It’s widely used by some European countries, too. Around 70 percent of France’s power comes from nuclear plants.

“Living close to Russia focuses the mind, and the Swedish people not only wish to join NATO, but also to ground their economy in an energy source, nuclear, that is physically sound and secure, unlike renewables which are neither,” said John Constable, an energy expert with British Net Zero Watch.

This is a wise and prudent approach. If progressives want to reduce carbon emissions rather than cripple our domestic energy production, they should urge the United States to follow Sweden’s example.