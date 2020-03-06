EDITORIAL: The coronavirus hits Southern Nevada

(NIAID-RML via AP)

The Las Vegas area has its first case of the new coronavirus, a man in his 50s whose condition was identified by VA health care system doctors. There will be more instances of Southern Nevadans contracting the virus, but the best defense remains basic hygiene rather than withdrawing in fear.

At a Thursday news conference, Southern Nevada Health District officials revealed that the man had recently traveled to Washington state, where several older patients died from the virus. Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s acting health officer, said doctors were treating the man in an isolation ward at an unnamed local hospital. He also said the man had a son who was a student at a Clark County school that he declined to identify. The boy has so far shown no symptoms and is not attending classes.

The lack of details is understandable given privacy concerns and worries about provoking unfounded panic. So far, public officials seem to realize that cooperation and communication with the public are important weapons in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Let’s hope that continues. Transparency is the antidote to the rumors and unrest fomented by secrecy.

Health officials are trying to identify the man’s recent contacts to determine how he became infected. But Dr. Leguen stressed that Nevada doesn’t “have any confirmed local transmission of coronavirus.”

To that end, Southern Nevadans can take common-sense precautions. Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should stay home to avoid potentially spreading illness. Regular hand washing can help stave off the virus, as can routine cleaning of frequently contacted surfaces because coronaviruses “are relatively easy to destroy,” The New York Times reports.

Keeping a safe distance from others who are ill is also recommended. And, again, those most at risk are the elderly, the very young or those with respiratory issues.

At this point, fear of the disease has led to significant economic disruption, and that is slowly beginning to drag down Southern Nevada’s tourism economy. A handful of conventions have been canceled or postponed, and reports indicate that airlines and Strip hotels are adjusting rates to lure more customers as travel bookings drop.

When the situation will stabilize remains to be seen, but it’s worth remembering that, while the death rate from coronavirus appears somewhat higher than for the flu, the latter has taken a far larger toll. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that the flu this season has caused 32 million illnesses in the United States, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths.

“I urge all Nevadans and visitors to remain calm and follow all available guidelines on how to prevent spread,” said a statement issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak on the coronavirus. “We must do our part to prepare and prevent — not panic.”

Yes, indeed.