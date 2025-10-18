EDITORIAL: The danger of not deporting criminal illegal aliens

It’s a lot harder for a would-be rapist to harm women in Nevada when he’s not in the United States.

It’s a lot harder for a would-be rapist to harm women when he’s not in the United States.

Clark County prosecutors believe Carlos Nava is a serial rapist who has victimized more than a dozen women and underage girls. His crime spree began more than a decade ago. Prosecutors believe he frequently targeted prostitutes and assaulted his victims at knifepoint. Police found 17 pairs of underwear in Mr. Nava’s backpack, which he apparently kept as trophies of his perversity.

This summer, Mr. Nava entered an Alford plea to one felony count of sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon. He recently backed out of his plea deal. Prosecutors have reinstated eight charges that had been dropped as part of the arrangement.

If a jury finds Mr. Nava guilty, prosecutors should seek a long prison sentence. At the conclusion of his sentence, Mr. Nava should be deported. That’s right. Mr. Nava is an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Since 2002, he has been removed from the country at least eight times. At least two of those removals came after federal officials placed an immigration detainer on him.

“This case is a tragic reminder of why Nevada must continue cooperating with federal immigration authorities,” Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote on X this month. “Under my watch, Nevada will never be a safe haven for dangerous illegal criminals who defy our laws and endanger our communities.”

This shouldn’t be a controversial opinion. You agree with the governor while still having sympathy for the many illegal immigrants who want to earn an honest living in this land of opportunity.

The Review-Journal asked the office of Attorney General Aaron Ford if he supported Nevada law enforcement working with federal immigration officials to deport Mr. Nava.

That’s a pertinent question. This year, Mr. Ford released Model Immigration Policies that, if adopted, would restrict local law enforcement’s ability to coordinate with federal immigration authorities. Mr. Ford didn’t respond.

But Democratic Assemblywoman Cecelia González had something to say. Replying to Mr. Lombardo, she wrote on X, “This tragedy is no excuse to scapegoat immigrants.” Then she claimed, “Real safety comes from investment in our communities, justice and solutions.”

This is nonsense wrapped in poppycock. Justice demands that an illegal immigrant who has raped numerous women be deported after serving a lengthy prison sentence. And removing him from Nevada will increase safety.

Most Nevadans understand this, even if some politicians refuse to see the obvious. This case highlights the real dangers of limiting cooperation between Nevada law enforcement and federal immigration officials.