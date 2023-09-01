93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The downside of Biden’s drug price control scheme

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Economic fallacies are like horror movie villains. They just won’t stay dead.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it had selected 10 drugs for Medicare price “negotiation.” The list included drugs for diabetes, heart failure and blood cancer, among others. The White House said these are some of the most costly to the Medicare Program. In future years, Medicare will negotiate the prices on dozens of other drugs. The administration claims this will save money for both Medicare recipients and taxpayers

This sounds innocuous, even necessary. Of course, the federal government should use its purchasing power to obtain lower prices. But that’s not what’s happening here.

Consider Bristol Myers Squibb. Its blood thinner, Eliquis, is one of the 10 drugs on Mr. Biden’s list. In a real negotiation, the company and Medicare would meet together. If they couldn’t come to a mutually beneficial agreement, both would go on their separate ways. But that’s not what will happen under the Inflation Reduction Act, which created this arrangement.

That bill sets the price ceiling of a selected drug from 25 percent to 60 percent of its list price. If a drug company wants to walk away, the law hits it with a daily excise tax that begins at 186 percent of the daily revenue generated by the drug. The tax eventually climbs to a staggering 1,900 percent.

That’s not a negotiation. It’s a stickup. What the Biden administration is looking to do is institute price caps on drug prices, disguised with rhetorical flourishes.

It’s easy to predict what will happens next, especially if you’re familiar with the long-term damage done by rent control. Drug companies will invest less in making new drugs. A University of Chicago study from November 2021 projected that 135 fewer drugs through 2039 would be brought to market because of this law. The study found that would cause a loss of 331.5 million life years in the U.S. For context, at the time of the study, COVID-19 had resulted in 10.7 million life years lost in this country.

This isn’t mere conjecture. Economist Tomas Philipson, one of the study’s co-authors, reported that at least two dozen drug companies have already pulled back on drug development because of this bill.

In response, pharmaceutical companies have sued. They argue that this scheme violates the “takings” clause of the Fifth Amendment. That prohibits the government from taking private property for “public use, without just compensation.” Although how courts will rule is uncertain, that’s obviously what’s happening here.

Those who look forward to lifesaving medical breakthroughs should hope these lawsuits are successful.

MOST READ
1
This Mexican restaurant moved off Strip after 10 years. Its new location is closing after 16 months.
This Mexican restaurant moved off Strip after 10 years. Its new location is closing after 16 months.
2
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
TikTok star shows the world her life as Henderson golf course cart girl
3
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
4
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
5
CARTOONS: What politicians from both parties fail to do
CARTOONS: What politicians from both parties fail to do
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Televise Donald Trump’s federal trials
RJ

More than three dozen House Democrats have signed a letter urging that the federal trials of former President Donald Trump be televised. These elected officials might be careful what they wish for.

More stories
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital
NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital
Who’s starting: Breaking down Barry Odom’s first UNLV depth chart
Who’s starting: Breaking down Barry Odom’s first UNLV depth chart
Police: Fatal northwest hit-and-run crash believed to be intentional
Police: Fatal northwest hit-and-run crash believed to be intentional
Flight attendants for 2 airlines stage protests at Reid Airport
Flight attendants for 2 airlines stage protests at Reid Airport
Thunderstorm fizzles with only light rain in parts of Las Vegas
Thunderstorm fizzles with only light rain in parts of Las Vegas